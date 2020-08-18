Robert Englund teams up with Dead Sled To Release His Own Coffee

There’s a certain amount of irony in Robert Englund, the man that helped to make one of the most notorious movie monsters come to life, getting behind a coffee brand of his own that’s kind of amusing really. Freddie Krueger, the scourge of Elm Street and the one person that made so many folks afraid of falling asleep, was by far one of the most terrifying figures in all of pop culture, and now the man behind the mask is pushing a substance that helps people to stay awake. If someone had decided to come to Englund back in the 80s to market this idea it feels as though some would have laughed uproariously at the idea since it would be a true Jekyll and Hyde moment as Englund helped push the nightmares as Freddie only to push them away as himself. Most people that have watched the movies might find that funny in a big way since Englund has been one of the most scare-happy individuals in the movies throughout the years, and he’s been insanely good at it. Even when he’s not playing a movie monster he tends to have the look of someone that can terrifying those around him by simply scowling in a certain way or affecting a deadpan manner that is absolutely chilling.
For decades now Freddie Krueger has been on the minds of many people from time to time since, despite the fact that he didn’t catch on right away, he eventually turned out to be one of the most horrifying villains to ever grace the big screen. A villain that comes to terrify a person when they’re sleeping is perhaps one of the scariest monsters of all since sleep is one thing that human beings can’t do without. Some folks can go for a while without sleeping, but at one point or another they’ll simply crash without thinking about it, or experience hallucinations brought on the fact that their mind hasn’t been allowed to slip into a state of rest for far too long. That’s what sleep is for, after all, a time that our bodies use to recharge, rest, and essentially relax. Setting up a dream demon that attacks when a person is at their most vulnerable is ingenious since a person’s defenses are typically down when they’re dreaming, making them highly susceptible to many things, not the least of which is the terror that Freddie specialized in. There was one movie in the franchise that showed someone being able to control their dreams, but in a way that’s like saying you can control your environment underwater because you’re a good swimmer and you have an oxygen tank. Any creature within the given environment is still going to have a huge advantage, just as Freddie has every advantage in the dream world.
Using coffee as a stimulant to keep yourself awake only works so far as well. Eventually, too much coffee can give a person the jitters and elevate one’s heart rate as well as their blood pressure, which is rarely a good thing since it’s better to lower your blood pressure and keep it nice and even rather than make it spike and jump like a bouncy ball. Of course, if there’s a homicidal maniac waiting for you on the other side of the veil then you might start mainlining caffeine like there’s no tomorrow since honestly there might not be. It’s fair to say that the movies, at least up to a point, had a lot of people on pins and needles since the whole idea of not buying into fiction or the stories that people would tell after watching the movies was wise, but let’s face it, some folks are just more open to suggestion than others and as a result, a lot of people were terrified after watching the first Nightmare on Elm Street. The movies that came after the first one got a little more ridiculous as time went on, but they were still followed by a lot of fans mostly because of Robert Englund and the way he brought the character to life. Apart from that, the movies became kind of moronic after a while since one would think that someone might finally find a way to be rid of Freddy for good, or possibly figure out a way that might work to finally put him down.
It’s not hard to think that a lot of people are going to be wanting to take part in this venture of Englund’s now since he still has plenty of fans. It’s a bit saddening that we won’t get to see him on the big screen in full garb any longer, but he’s done his time when it comes to entertainment. Now it’s time for him to enjoy the fandom and give them something else to talk about.