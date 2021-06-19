Robert Rodriguez To Direct Episodes Of The Book Of Boba Fett

Robert Rodriguez is already getting high praise from those that worked on The Mandalorian and will be taking on multiple episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, as the story goes so far. In terms of the action that people are expecting this should be pretty great since having worked on movies such as From Dusk Till Dawn and Alita: Battle Angel, it’s easy to say that Rodriguez understands what it takes to make the kind of action that people will want to watch. When it comes to Fett though, one can almost expect the action to be much as it was in The Mandalorian since Fett has never really been the flashy, overblown type that uses a grand and impressive movement when he can use a simpler and just as effective movement to deal with another individual. That’s why his fight with Koska Reeves was so insane but so great since both fighters were highly skilled, but Koska was definitely pulling out some high-impact movements that Fett didn’t need in order to battle her to a stalemate.
It would be interesting to see if Fett will face off against the Mandalorians once again in his show, or if they’ll steer clear of each other as much as possible since to be fair, they’re not big fans of each other. The fact that Bo-Katan had to bring up his status as a clone wasn’t exactly a friendly greeting. But there isn’t any bad blood between Din and Fett it would appear, though some folks are thinking that we won’t be seeing Din Djarin in the spinoff, if only because he’ll be too busy with his own show, or something else. There’s the hope of seeing Grogu again, or perhaps even Luke Skywalker, though at this point it’s a little too early to determine who we’re going to see. There have been some new faces added to the Star Wars franchise, and it would be great to see some of them as well, but again, the focus is going to be on Fett and Fennec Shand and their eventual takeover of the criminal activities on Tatooine. At least, that’s the expected story.
Fett has been such a loner for so many years that it’s hard to see him settling down to become the head of anything, especially since he’s not really the type. Perhaps escaping a Sarlaac and getting old has made him consider his own mortality a bit, or perhaps he has bigger, bolder plans on the way yet. It’s hard to say since Disney has been changing up so much in the process of pushing Star Wars forward, but it’s a hope that nothing has to be retconned in a big way when it comes to the main trilogy. That might cause a lot of fans to fly off the hook in a big way. But with Fett and Din, there’s less danger of that since they’re moving forward from the original trilogy and towards the sequel trilogy. How far either of them will go is unknown as of yet since the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett will be taking place following Return of the Jedi, and well before The Force Awakens as we’ve seen since Luke is still a relatively young man.
How things will progress from here is hard to say, but we do know one thing, Bib Fortuna and any of the rest that might have been a part of Jabba the Hutt’s retinue are either going to be exterminated or turned, meaning they’ll follow Fett and Shand or be put on the chopping block. What will be interesting to see is if Disney decides to bring in any other Hutts since there are plenty of the slug-like creatures in the Star Wars universe. Jabba was only one of them, and probably the best-known thanks to the movies. But there are worse gang lords in the Star Wars universe that could make Jabba look positively friendly. If dealing with the Hutts is a part of Fett’s story then things are going to pick up, and if Black Sun gets involved at all then it’s definitely going to be worth watching.
It already is worth watching to be fair since Fett’s been a fan favorite for so long and it didn’t take long for people to notice Shand and come to like her. She’s even been a part of the animated show The Bad Batch, with Ming-Na Wen taking on the voice role of her character as well. The only real difference between her animated and live-action characters is the time periods they’re located in, as the animated series is set following Order 66, while her live-action role is many years before The Force Awakens. But her alliance with Fett has already been seen to be a positive note in her career, and there’s plenty more to come it feels like.