Each season, 90 Day Fiance introduces viewers to a new group of hopeless romantics who are hoping that their international love story has a happy ending. When Robert Springs and his fiance, Anny, made their debut on the show in 2019, it was clear that they had a genuine connection. However, despite their feelings for each other, it was also clear that they had a rough road ahead. Not only were Robert’s finances not where he would’ve liked them to be, but his son’s grandparents made it a point to share how skeptical they were about his relationship with Anny. Fortunately though, they were able to beat the odds, and Robert proved that he was ready and willing to step it up for his lady. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Robert Springs.
1. He Recently Welcomed Another Child
During her time on 90 Day Fiance, Anny shared that she even though she wanted to have children, she didn’t think it would be possible due to health issues she’s dealt with. With that being said, you can only imagine how surprised she and Robert were when they found out they were expecting a child. They couple recently welcomed their daughter, and they appear to be very happy.
2. He Makes Videos On Cameo
Since being on 90 Day, Robert has built a big fan base. He has almost 120,000 followers on Instagram and he loves connecting with his supporters as often as he can. Robert has made an account on Cameo where he records customized videos for his followers for $50. For $4.99, his fans can even chat with him online.
3. He’s From New York
Robert was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York but it looks like he’s been living down in Florida since about 2014. Robert hasn’t really gone into detail about what made him decide to relocate. However, the cost of living in Florida is much cheaper than New York, so that alone can be a huge incentive to move.
4. One Of His Brothers Passed Away
Outside of his relationship, there aren’t many details of Robert’s personal life revealed on the show. He also doesn’t share much about his private life on social media. However, in December of 2017, he shared several posts suggesting that his brother had recently passed away.
5. He We To Brooklyn College
Information about Robert’s career and education aren’t really discussed on the show. Like most other cast member son 90 Day Fiance, what he does for work is somewhat of a mystery. But according to his personal Facebook page, he attended Brooklyn College at some point. However, the page doesn’t say what he studied while there.
6. He’s Been Arrested
Robert isn’t a hardened criminal by any means, but he has had some run ins with the law. According to Starcasm, Robert has been arrested twice Both of his arrests occurred in 2012. The first happened when Robert was pulled over while driving with a suspended license. The second happened a few months later. While he was awaiting his court date for the first arrest, he was pulled over and arrested again for driving without a license.
7. He’s A Sports Fan
As a proud New York native, it’s only right that Robert also be a proud fan of New York sports teams. Robert is a fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants and he reps both teams whenever he can. He even went to a Giants game with his friends and family in 2018.
8. He Was Evicted In 2012
Robert’s arrest history isn’t the only thing Starcasm was able to dig up on Robert’s past. Apparently, 2012 just wasn’t a good year for Robert. On top of his two arrests, he was also evicted from his apartment after he was unable to pay his rent while he was in jail.
9. He And Anny Met In Person While He Was On A Cruise
Robert and Anny’s love story is definitely one of the most interesting ones. They initially met each other online while Anny was still living in the Dominican Republic. However, they didn’t mean in person until Robert decided to take a cruise to the DR. After spending just 8 hours together, Robert decided to ask Anny to marry him.
10. He Has Several Children
If you’ve watched 90 Day Fiance, you’re probably pretty familiar with Robert’s son, Bryson. However, that isn’t the only child he has. In addition to his new daughter and Bryson, Robert has five other children with four different women. It’s unclear what kind of relationship he has with this other children, but they do seem a bit distant.