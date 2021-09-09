Robin Antin may not be a name you’re familiar with, but chances are you’ve heard of The Pussycat Dolls. Although Nicole Scherzinger is arguably the most famous Pussycat Doll, Robin Antin is actually the person who founded the group. The Pussycat Dolls began as a burlesque show in 1995 and eventually became an international brand. That success is largely due to Robin’s vision and creativity. Although the group has been on hiatus for the last several years, they are planning an upcoming tour. Unfortunately, though, recent disagreements between Antin and Scherzinger might send the tour flying off track. According to recent reports, Antin is suing Scherzinger on the grounds of alleged extortion. Antin claims that Scherzinger is refusing to do the tour unless she gets full creative control and more money. We’ll all have to sit back and see how things pan out, but no matter the outcome, Robin is determined to keep moving forward. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Robin Antin.
1. She’s A Los Angeles Native
Robin Antin was born and raised in the Los Angeles area which worked out perfectly when she decided that she wanted to get into the entertainment industry. She was raised in a Jewish family, but it’s unclear whether religion still plays an important role in her life. From what we can tell, she still lives in Los Angeles.
2. She’s An Entrepreneur
There are some creative people who struggle with the business side of things, but not Robin. She is also a successful entrepreneur who is the co-founder of the Los Angeles-based dance studio, Playground LA. She also loves fashion and started her own clothing line.
3. She’s Worked With Some Very Well Known People
Throughout her career, Robin has gotten the chance to collaborate with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Some of the people she’s worked with include Pink and No Doubt. She even worked with Christina Applegate who was an original member of The Pussy Cat Dolls. Robin’s skills as a dancer and choreographer have earned her lots of respect and her moves have been admired by people across the world.
4. She’s Family Oriented
From what we can tell, Robin doesn’t have any children of her own, but that doesn’t mean that family isn’t one of her top priorities. Robin comes from a very close-knit family and she really values the relationships she has with her loved ones. She looks forward to spending time with them as often as possible.
5. She Loves Teaching Others
Robin doesn’t just like sharing her talents by performing, she also loves being able to pass her knowledge down to the next generation of dangers. In addition to being the co-founder of Playhouse LA, Robin is also an instructor there. Through her work, she has been able to help countless people sharpen their skills.
6. She’s A Private Person
Despite having been in the industry for so long, there isn’t a lot of information floating around about Robin. Over the years, Robin has proven to be a very private person. She hasn’t shared much information about her personal life and she prefers to keep all of the attention on her work.
7. She’s Passionate About Fitness
Dancing at a high level requires lots of stamina, so it’s important to stay in good shape. Even though Robin is now in her 60s, she still makes it a point to include exercise in her regular routine. Although there are different things she does to stay active, dancing is one of her favorite ways to burn calories.
8. She Isn’t The Only Person In Her Family Who Works In The Industry
Being a performer is something that simply runs through Robin’s veins. Her brother, Steve Antin, is an actor and stunt performer. He was a part of several popular productions including the 1980s cult classic, The Goonies. Steve hasn’t made an on-screen appearance since 1997. Robin also has another brother named Jonathan who is a celebrity hair stylist.
9. She’s A TikToker
Over the last couple of years, TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms, and Robin has decided to join in on the fun. Robin has an account on TikTok where she posts dance videos and other content. Even though she isn’t a part of Generation Z, she can still keep up with them on the dance floor.
10. She Likes To Inspire People
Robin is thankful to be able to do something she loves. Of course one of her main goals has always been to keep people entertained, but she also hopes that she can inspire them as well. With all of the things she’s accomplished over the years, I think it’s safe to say that Robin is definitely a great inspiration.