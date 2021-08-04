Robocop: Rogue City Might Lead To Something Special

The recent announcement for Robocop: Rogue City is a reminder that Officer Murphy has always been a perfect fit for the video game medium. Robocop is no stranger to gaming, he’s been cleaning the streets with players for decades. The most notable video game incarnation of Robocop would most likely be with the arcade port. Any kid that grew up in the ’80s would have most likely seen the arcade cabinet for this law-abiding cyborg glimmering in a corner someplace. On top of which, there was also a handful of home console variations that didn’t exactly stand against the test of time. Within the last few generations of gaming, Robocop has been sorely missed. Robocop being the recent addition as a DLC character for Mortal Kombat 11 proves that he’s just as relevant as ever.
So, with the surprising trailer of Robocop: Rogue City that was dropped earlier this year, one has to wonder what this game will be like? There are definitely a plethora of directions that this game could go. The developers over at Teyon most recently produced Terminator: Resistance that was released back in 2019. It generally had a luke-warm reception, but it has grown to become more beloved as time went on. It is even starting to reach a cult status, especially since there is now an upgrade available for next-generation consoles that take everything to the next level. There’s no question that the developers are fans of these universes and it clearly reflects on the detail that they put into Terminator: Resistance. So, the question is whether or not Robocop: Rogue City will receive the same type of care? Most likely it will.
Video
Cybernetic Justice
What is known about Robocop: Rogue City so far is that it’s going to be a first-person shooter and the story is going to be the continuation of the original trilogy. So, players will be playing Alex Murphy who is now a seasoned professional in his cybernetic form. This game is being published by Nacon that is also in collaboration with MGM while development proceedings are handled with Teyon. The game will obviously take place on the streets of Old Detroit while there’s a new crime wave sweeping the city. Right now, the plans of what this game will be formatted are unknown. Will Robocop be able to drive through the streets in an open-world setting, or will this be strictly a linear story? Gamers will have to wait and see what Teyon has in store for us.
Of course, players will start off brandishing Robocop’s trusty and iconic Auto-9 pistol. Needless to say, players will also be able to collect other weaponry throughout the game. Anyone that has watched the movies will know that Robocop is well-versed with other firearms and this is a fitting feature to have in this title. Apparently, there are going to be conversation gameplay mechanics that will come in the form of Robocop’s prime directives. Throughout the story, players will need to make decisions based on how they feel justice should be served. So, it appears that maybe this title will put players in Alex Murphy’s metallic shoes in a much deeper context than just simply blowing holes through bad guys. Perhaps this title will explore more of Murphy’s human side with flashbacks and how being stuck in this cybernetic variation is affecting his psyche? Teyon has been known to put some slow, intimate moments in their games to break up the pace and it’s expected to be put in this story, as well.
Going Metal
What’s interesting to consider here is the fact that Teyon developed games for both the Terminator and Robocop franchises. So, is it possible that this game will lead into a possible Robocop Vs. Terminator universe? It’s something that’s fun to think about. It’s honestly not that much of a stretch since there was indeed a Robocop Vs. Terminator video game for 16-bit consoles released back in 1993 from Virgin Interactive. They were based on the comic book series that was published back in 1992 by Dark Horse Comics. So, the idea of this crossover making a leap to next-gen consoles does not only sound possible but also plausible. Seeing this battle unfold with high-definition next-gen technology would be a sight to behold. If nothing else, fans can still play out this fantasy with these two iconic cyborgs pummeling each other into scrap with Mortal Kombat 11.
So, with that said, Robocop: Rogue City is brimming with potential from a gameplay point of view. It’s unknown whether or not Peter Weller will return to voice his iconic character. However, it’s worth pointing out that Weller did indeed voiced Robocop on Mortal Kombat 11, so him coming back to lend his talents for this title is not outside the realm of possibility. Chances are that we are also going to see different variations of Basil Poledouris’ theme throughout the game. Even though Terminator: Resistance may have had some issues, the sound design of that game was spot on. So, it’s safe to assume that Robocop: Rogue City will strive for the same level of audible excellence that Terminator had. Since the developers will be working in collaboration with MGM, having possible access to the property’s sound library and props could help make this game be all the more authentic.
Dead or Alive
Even though the trailer was rather short, it was enough to give fans of the franchise something to mull over. With the next generation of consoles starting to take off, this is as good as a time as ever to bring some dormant properties back to life. Now with Robocop: Rogue City now in development, one can’t help but, wonder that maybe we are starting to see the beginning of a trend? Could Starship Troopers be next? All we can do is just wait and speculate. As of right now, the world of Robocop is a good place to explore and deepen its lore. Robocop: Rogue City is set to be released sometime in 2023 for next-generation consoles and PC.