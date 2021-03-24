10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rocio Flores

Rocio Flores is the daughter of famed Spanish television presenter Rocio Carrasco, and Guard Antonio David Flores. She’s the sister of Davide and Lola Flores, and she’s been in the press a lot lately after her mother began speaking out about their estranged relationship, her relationship with her ex-husband, her own suicide attempt, and the violence she endured in her life. Rocio Flores has not spoken to her mother in many years, and this entire situation is dragging things out very publicly. With her name in the press almost everywhere she turns, she’s someone fans are looking to learn more about.
1. She’s Young
Rocio Flores is named after her mother. She was born on October 13, 1996. Her parents were married the same year, and their divorce was finalized about four years after her birth. She was born in Madrid, Spain, where she lived with both of her parents at the time.
2. She’s Always Been Famous
With famous grandparents such as Rocio Jurado – her mother’s parents – she’s always been famous. She’s been in this life forever, and she’s never been able to get through a long period of time without being photographed, without being talked about, and without having every aspect of her life discussed by the press. It’s not an easy way to grow up.
3. She’s Not Interested In Her Parent’s Problems
She said once that she’s not going to sit down and talk about her mother or father and the issues that they had. Their marriage ended when she was little, and her parents are unable to let go of the fight that they have been having ever since. She’s not interested in their problems. She calls them their problems, not her problems, and she’s not wrong.
4. Her Parents Hurt Her
She and her brother have been hurt time and time again by their parents. The war that they continue to engage in with one another is something she’s been very adamant has only hurt her and her brother. She does, however, make a point to say that when the decision was made, she and her brother went with their father – the one with the least amount of money and the one who had the strictest rules, and that likely speaks volumes.
5. She’s Close to Her Stepmother
Her father remarried many years ago, and she is very close to her stepmother. He married Olga Moreno in 2009, and they seem happy together. His kids are both close to his wife, and they seem to have a very united front when it pertains to their family situation.
6. She Has No Relationship With Her Mother
While the world really has no idea what happened and what went on in the lives of this family over the years, it’s easy to see that some of them do not speak to others. Rocio Flores does not speak to her mother, and she has not in almost a decade. Their relationship is virtually non-existent.
7. She Feels She’s Misjudged
Taking part in “Survivors,” has given her a chance to show her real self to the world. She’s often painted in a negative light thanks to the press and the problems she’s endured in her life, and it’s been dramatic. She knows that she often looks bad to people, but she feels that she’s only someone with a temper when it’s warranted.
8. She Claims Lies are her Life
One thing that breaks your heart when it comes to this young woman’s story is the fact that even she has no idea what really happened to her mother and father. All she knows is that she’s been hearing lies her entire life, and she’s over it. She doesn’t want to think about it or live their life in her own life.
9. She’s Very Private
Rocio Flores is a very private young woman. She doesn’t like to share her life on the news, she doesn’t like to share too much on social media, and she doesn’t like the world speculating what she’s doing and how she’s doing it. She wants the world to know that her mother and father’s story is not her story, and she’d like to be left out of the drama that they cannot seem to leave behind.
10. She’s Had Anxiety
Growing up in a world like hers, anxiety attacks were a situation she had to face on her own. She grew up having them, she’s struggled, and the world will not allow her to just have some peace. She’s gone onto reality television, but it’s not to make light of the situation. It’s to move past it.