Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rodney L. Jones III

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rodney L. Jones III

1 min ago

Rodney L. Jones certainly isn’t your typical middle school student. The rising young actor has already found his passion, and he’s building a solid career in the entertainment industry. He made his on-screen debut in 2019 with a small role in the Showtime series The Chi, and he got a major break in 2020 when he was cast in the TV show Fargo. Now, Rodney has entered the movie world thanks to the 2021 film Candyman, and he has shown that he can light up the big screen just as well as he can the small one. His talent, dedication, and versatility are already proving to be the main ingredients for his success. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rodney L. Jones III.

1. He Is An Illinois Native

Rodney was born and raised in the Chicago area and he is very proud of his roots. Being cast in the Candyman remake was an extra special moment for him because the movie was filmed in Chicago. On top of that, it’s a great opportunity for him as an actor.

2. He Has A YouTube Channel

Movies and shows aren’t the only times you can catch Rodney in front of the camera. He is also interested in creating his own content and he’s gotten off to a great start with his YouTube channel, Rodney Rants. He has used the platform to post a series of reviews on Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

3. He Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors

With all of the success Rodney has had over the last few years, he has officially reached a point where his life is a lot different from other kids his age. However, that doesn’t mean that he still doesn’t like to play and have a good time. When he isn’t working, you can usually catch him enjoy some time outdoors.

4. He Isn’t The Only Actor In The Family

As far as we know, neither of Rodney’s parents have a background in acting or any other kind of performing, but he and his siblings were definitely bitten by the acting but. He has two sisters, both of whom are actresses. In fact, one of his sisters, Hannah, played his younger sister in Fargo.

5. He’s Tried To Summon The Candyman

Anyone who has seen the original Candyman movie knows that saying “Candyman” five times while looking at a mirror in a dark room will summon the creepy character. Even though people acknowledge that it’s superstition, they still won’t risk trying it. Rodney, however, decided that he wanted to see what would happen. He told Looper, “So here it is, I have said it but it definitely took me a while to just conjure up the guts to say in the mirror five times and even in the dark. I went through it. I said it two times, then I was like, “No!” I just walked out of the room, turned the light on, and closed the door. But then, I think, maybe a few days later, I was like, “Okay, Rodney, you can do this, if you’re in this movie, you should be able to say it five times.”

6. He Likes To Skate

Rodney loves a good adrenaline rush from time to time, and skating is one of his favorite ways to get one. Based on a photo on his Instagram account, it’s claear that he enjoys skating although it’s unclear how long he’s been doing it. Skating seems to be one of his favorite ways to decompress.

7. He’s A Big Star Wars Fan

There are millions of Star Wars fans all over the world, but Rodney isn’t your typical fan. He is truly all about the franchise. While talking to Just Jared Jr. Rodney said, “My favorite franchise of all time is Star Wars. I love all of it. The movies (mostly the prequels and originals), the series, and the books/comic books. I’m currently learning how to read and write in the Star Wars aurebesh typeface.”

8. He’s Studied Spanish

Even outside of acting, Rodney has already gotten the chance to have some very cool experiences. During his interview with Just Jared Jr., Rodney revealed “From Kindergarten to 4th grade I went to a full Spanish immersion school and studied spanish there.”

9. He Watched The Original Candyman Movie Before Auditioning

Rodney wasn’t even thought off when the original Candyman was released in 1992. However, he made it a point to watch the movie before auditioning for the remake. Having that point of reference definitely came in handy during the audition process and once he landed the role.

10. He’s Been In Commercials

Rodney may not have a long list of on-screen credits at this point, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a good amount of experience. According to his resume, Rodney has done several commercials and he’s gotten to work with some very big companies including Chrysler and BonTon.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why Al Swearengen Was the Best Character in Deadwood
Comedy Series “The Other Two” Returns For A Second Season
Should Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Be Revived For Disney Plus?
Who Should Play Doctor Who After Jodie Whittaker’s Exit?
Five Potential Spinoffs From Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Why Sly Cooper Should Be Getting His Own Movie Adaptation
John Wick Video Game
Five Martial Arts Films That Will Get You Excited For Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Should Spiderman: No Way Home Ignore The Deaths Of Dr. Ock And Green Goblin In The Sam Raimi Spiderman Films?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rodney L. Jones III
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amouranth
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dominique Thorne
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nikki Glaser
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
10 Dark and Disturbing Facts About Naruto
Crossfire X Will Be Coming To Xbox Later This Year
Why We’re Excited To See More Of VHS
Why We’re Excited For Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl
The Top 10 Video Games That Will Be Released In September 2021