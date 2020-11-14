Rohan Campbell already has more than a decade of on screen experience and he’s planning on getting plenty more. The talented young actor has began his career with a series of small guest roles and now he’s officially on to bigger and better things. At the moment, he is probably best-known for his role in the TV series Mech-X4, but his role in the upcoming Hulu series The Hardy Boys might put him on the map once and for all. The show is set to be released in December 2020 and is an adaptation of the classic books which were initially released in the late 1920s. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Rohan Campbell.
1. He Started Acting At An Early Age
Rohan is the type of actor who felt that he found his calling at a very early age. He always liked to joke around and entertain his friends and family, and by the time he was in elementary school that had manifested into a desire to become an actor. At just 7-years-old he moved to Vancouver to start auditioning for roles. He was jut 11-years-old when he landed his first on screen appearance in a TV movie called Menace.
2. He Has Dual Citizenship
Rohan was born and raised in Canada where he still lives today. Both of his parents, however, are from England which has allowed Rohan to have citizenship in both countries. Rohan is very proud of the cultures that have come together to help him become the person he is.
3. He Loves Nature
If there’s one thing besides acting that Rohan has loved since he was a kid, it’s nature. He has always been the type of person who enjoys spending time outside, and that hasn’t changed even as he’s gotten more busy with work. When he has time, you can usually find him appreciating the beauty of the outdoors.
4. He Enjoys Traveling
Even though he’s lived in Canada for his entire life, Rohan has still gotten to experience what it’s like to visit other parts of the world. He enjoys traveling whenever he gets the opportunity and, thanks to his job he has gotten to see some cool places. Some of the countries Rohan has been to include Guam and the United States.
5. He Likes To Play Hockey
When it comes to sports, Canada is best-known for hockey. As a proud Canadian, it’s only right that Rohan love the game as well. He grew up playing hockey and ice skating at local rinks. It’s unclear whether he still plays today, but his schedule probably doesn’t leave much time for it.
6. He Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following
Social media has become a powerful tool for people in the entertainment industry and it can even help gain access more opportunities in real life. Although Rohan is fairly active on social media he doesn’t have a big following. Currently, he has just over 1,700 followers on Instagram. When The Hardy Boys is released he might see a huge increase in that number.
7. He Has More Than Two Dozen Acting Credits
Some people may think that Rohan is a new comer to the acting world, but that isn’t true at all. Not only has he been acting professionally for more than a decade, but he’s also been very consistent. To date, he has 30 acting credits on his resume and there will likely be a lot more to come.
8. He Has A Girlfriend
It’s already pretty clear that Rohan isn’t someone who likes to share every detail about his private life with the world. One thing we do know, however, is that he appears to be in a relationship with a woman named Lauren Boyd. It’s unclear how long the two have been together and we weren’t able to find any information on what Lauren does.
9. He Loves Music
Acting may be his ‘thing’ but it’s certainly not the only area of the arts that Rohan enjoys. He is a big music fan and seems to enjoy songs from all sorts of different artists such as Prince, Black Sabbath, and HawkWind. As far as we can tell, however, Rohan doesn’t seem to be a musician himself.
10. He Likes To Take Pictures
Rohan may not consider himself a photographer, but from his Instagram it’s clear that he enjoys taking pictures and he has a natural ability to capture beautiful moments. Whether he’s out exploring nature or walking around a major city, Rohan knows just when to snap a good photo and he loves sharing them with his followers on social media.