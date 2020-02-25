10 Things You Didn’t Know about Roisin Conaty

In the space of a decade, Roisin Conaty has gone from struggling comic to one of Britain’s best-loved stars. As the writer, creator, star, and producer of GameFace, she’s rapidly on the way to joining the likes of Julia Davis and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge as one of the new queens of confessional comedy. Find out more with these ten little facts.
1. Love at First Bite
Conaty wasn’t someone who grew up dreaming of being a stand-up, or even as someone who had that much interest in comedy. At the time of her first-ever routine at an open-mic night in London’s Crouch End (a routine she wouldn’t have even bothered with, had she not been slightly tipsy at the time), the only standup she’d ever seen was Richard Pryor and Joan River on TV. But when the bug bit, it bit hard. “It was like love at first sight,” she’s since said. “It felt frightening and it mattered immediately.”
2. The Dolly Parton of Comedy
If you’ve seen the smudgy eye makeup and beehive ‘do of Marcella, the out-of-work actor Conaty portrays on GameFace, you’ll know she favors the big ‘n’ bold look for her characters… something she’s also a fan of in real life. “I like a lot of makeup and I like big blonde hair,” Conaty told The Guardian. “Life’s too short for the natural look. Bang it on.” Little wonder that when she was growing up, her mother nicknamed her the Dolly Parton of London.
3. London Born, Irish Heart
Even though Conaty was born and raised on a council estate in London, she considers herself more Irish than British, something no doubt explained by the influence of her Irish parents. “I still identify as Irish,” she says. “But I’m a Londoner too. It really is a great place to grow up. I grew up on a council estate and I met everyone from everywhere and had food [from] all over the world before I was 10. It means I can travel the world and I don’t feel like it’s a strange place. There’s poverty and racism here, of course, which makes you wonder if it’s just nostalgia. But as a country, I feel more Irish than British.”
4. Comfort in Comedy
TV isn’t quite as aesthetically driven as film, but there’s still pressure on actresses to look a certain way, and, if at all possible, to never age a day past 25. Comedy is different, and it’s the all-embracing nature of the medium that Conaty loves. “Stand-up is one of the art forms where you don’t have to look nice, and I hope it stays that way,” she’s told the Independent. “I’m an overeater and my weight goes up and down – I have been aaalll the weights. Comedy is one of the few places in entertainment at present where it’s good for women to be, as no one is telling you that you’re too heavy or too old.”
5. Hero Worship
Stand-up may still be seen as a male preserve, but over the past couple of decades, women have been making their presence known, with comics like Jo Brand, who shot to fame in the 90s with her savage humor and down-to-earth personality, being a huge inspiration to Conaty. “I found Jo’s comedy to be so important, as no one in the history of entertainment ever went on the stage as a woman not to be looked at,” she told The Independent. “This woman went on stage and said, ‘Listen to my words,’ which drove people insane. It was such a revolutionary feminist act, and it was the bravest thing to do.”
6. Panel Show Queen
Conaty may be busy making her name as an actress, but her first real taste of fame came on panel shows. Despite the format receiving wide-spread criticism for its “all-male” bias, Conaty found herself something of a panel show queen in the early days of her career, making regular appearance on the likes of Have I Got News for You, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Insert Name Here, A League of Their Own, Would I Lie to You? and Room 101.
7. Doing it for the Girls
Conaty began performing as a comic at the age of 24, but it was a hard, 7-year slog before she finally created her first solo show, Hero, Warrior, Fireman, Liar. The years of practice clearly paid off, however: after performing the show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, she ended up winning the Best Newcomer Award, becoming one of only five women to receive an Edinburgh Comedy award over the last 30 years.
8. Look Away Now
Despite their reputation for egotism, you’d be surprised at how many actors can’t stand to watch themselves on screen. It’s a trait Conaty shares, as she explained to Comedy UK.”It’s really awful, actually,” she said. “It’s really unnatural to be in a room full of people watching you on screen. It’s exposing. Your little imaginary world is up on the screen. They can see what I’ve been thinking about! It’s very odd.”
9. A Baking Disaster
She may be comedy gold, but as Conaty proved in 2018, she’s no domestic goddess. Along with Ruth Davidson, Jamie Lang, Teri Hatcher, Harry Hill, Stacey Solomon, Ricky Wilson, Tim Minchin, Nick Hewer, Melanie Sykes, Martin Kemp, Lee Mack, Kadeena Cox, Joe Lycett, Griff Rhys Jones, Ella Eyre, Perri Kielty, Bill Turnbull, Alan Carr and Aisling Bea, the actress made a guest appearance on a celebrity edition of The Great British Bake Off in aid of Sports Relief. Judging from what emerged from her oven, Mary Berry’s is no danger of losing her “Queen of the Cake” title anytime soon.
10. Drawing from Life
Although GameFace isn’t wholly autobiographical, Conaty’s admitted that little aspects of her life have crept into the script on occasion. The ex-boyfriend storyline, for example, was inspired by a long-term relationship she had in her 20s: after the relationship ended, she found herself so heartbroken and unable to move on, she had to move back in with her mother.