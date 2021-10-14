10 Romantic and Historic Emily in Paris Locations You Should Visit

Shannon Cudd is a writer and actor from sunny Southern California. She has her B.A. in Theatre from Chapman University. She has appeared on television shows such as Unusual Suspects and numerous commercial campaigns for products such as Kitchenaid. Her writing has been published in Smarty Pants Magazine for Kids, The Haven, and Inside Hook. When not writing or acting, she enjoys reading, going to museums, seeing movies, and spending time with family. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @MsShannonCudd.