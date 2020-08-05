Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Romee Strijd

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Romee Strijd

2 mins ago

The idea of being a Victoria’s Secret Angel is a dream come true for so many aspiring models. It’s not the most high-end luxury brand in the world, but it almost seems as if this is the pinnacle of success in the modeling industry. Even more so if you’re chosen as the angel who gets to wear the million-dollar bra during the annual fashion show every December. To earn your wings as an angel is something many cannot even fathom, but it’s something that Romee Strijd realized in 2015 when she was chosen as an Angel. She’s made it in the modeling industry, but no one knows that much about her. Let’s change that.

1. She’s From Holland

This Dutch beauty was born and raised in Holland. To be more specific, she was born and raised in a place called Zoetermeer, which is in South Holland. For those who might be a little directionally and globally challenged, this is located in the Netherlands. It’s one of the loveliest places in the world.

2. She’s Secretly Married

Not only is she a gorgeous model and an Angel, she’s also a wife. She did things in an interesting way, though, and we kind of like what she did. She began dating a man whose name is Laurens Van Leeuwen. He is the son of a major television presenter whose name is Bert. They began dating in 2010, and then they secreted got married in 2018 without making an announcement or a big deal of it.

3. She Was Discovered

She was found by a scout when she was only 14, but she didn’t do anything about it. They wanted her to model, and she was not interested. She had other ideas about what she wanted from her life, and she decided to go that direction. However, she did decide she would try it out two years later, and she made some calls, worked it out, and now she’s where she is.

4. She Has Health Concerns

She opened up in 2020 about her body issues. She’s been struggling with PCOS for many years, and it’s had a negative effect on her body. She has some intense modeling demands such as working out hard and eating specific foods to maintain her body as it was, and it didn’t do well with her health. She’s decided to start being a little more careful and healthy, and it’s done wonders for her.

5. She’s Having a Baby

Surprise! She’s having her first baby this year. She and her husband made the announcement in May 2020 that they are going to have a little girl this year. They are excited to become parents, and they cannot wait to begin this journey in their life.

6. She’s Worked With Every Major Brand

She’s not just a model who has a good career. She’s a model who has an amazing career. She’s worked with some of the biggest brands and designers in the world outside of Victoria’s Secret. She’s worked with Phillip Lim, Prada, Celine, Louis Vuitton, and dozens of other major names in the industry.

7. She’s Still Young

She’s actually very young. She’s only 25. Her date of birth is July 19, 1995. She just turned 25. This means she met her husband when she was only 15 and began dating him then. They’ve been together ten years, married for almost two, and have a baby on the way.

8. She Didn’t Know If She’d Ever Have Kids

One of her biggest dreams in life was being a mother and making her husband a father, but she didn’t know if it would ever be possible. Because of her health, she was diagnosed two years ago with PCOS. She hadn’t had a period in more than 7 years, and her health was not where it needed to be. She was scared, and she knew she had to make some changes if she ever wanted to realize her dream of becoming a mother.

9. She’s A Family Person

One of the things that are most important to her in life is her family. She feels that being home in the Netherlands is something that is good for her so that she and her husband can spend as much time as possible with their families. She feels this is good for her health, and it’s good for her well-being, and it’s obviously working for her.

10. She’s Listens to Her Body Now

Rather than giving in to the demands and pressures of her career and the constant stress that being a model has had on her body, she’s now taking the time to listen to herself and her body. She takes breaks. She doesn’t do such high intensity workouts. She’s nicer to herself, and she does what she needs to do, such as eating what she needs to eat. It’s been working well for her, and she’s feeling better than ever.


About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

What I Want To See In The Rick Grimes Solo Movies
Five Hilarious Blanche Devereaux Moments on Golden Girls
Why a Solo 2 Series On Disney Plus Would be a Huge Mistake
Is The Show Marrying Millions Fake?
Why Vinnie Jones Considers Juggernaut To Be his Biggest Disappointment
Five Underrated Moments in the DCEU
The One James Bond Movie That Wasn’t Like Any Other Bond Movies
10 Strange Facts about Star Wars: The Force Awakens
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Romee Strijd
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Reggie Watts
Benedict Cumberbatch Surprises Comic Book Store Dressed as Doctor Strange
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Patoranking
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Here’s A Good Idea For The Next Game By Sucker Punch
Video Game Violence Officially Doesn’t Correlate with Real Life Violence
Here’s A Good Idea For The Last Of Us Part 3
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim