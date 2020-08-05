10 Things You Didn’t Know about Romee Strijd

The idea of being a Victoria’s Secret Angel is a dream come true for so many aspiring models. It’s not the most high-end luxury brand in the world, but it almost seems as if this is the pinnacle of success in the modeling industry. Even more so if you’re chosen as the angel who gets to wear the million-dollar bra during the annual fashion show every December. To earn your wings as an angel is something many cannot even fathom, but it’s something that Romee Strijd realized in 2015 when she was chosen as an Angel. She’s made it in the modeling industry, but no one knows that much about her. Let’s change that.
1. She’s From Holland
This Dutch beauty was born and raised in Holland. To be more specific, she was born and raised in a place called Zoetermeer, which is in South Holland. For those who might be a little directionally and globally challenged, this is located in the Netherlands. It’s one of the loveliest places in the world.
2. She’s Secretly Married
Not only is she a gorgeous model and an Angel, she’s also a wife. She did things in an interesting way, though, and we kind of like what she did. She began dating a man whose name is Laurens Van Leeuwen. He is the son of a major television presenter whose name is Bert. They began dating in 2010, and then they secreted got married in 2018 without making an announcement or a big deal of it.
3. She Was Discovered
She was found by a scout when she was only 14, but she didn’t do anything about it. They wanted her to model, and she was not interested. She had other ideas about what she wanted from her life, and she decided to go that direction. However, she did decide she would try it out two years later, and she made some calls, worked it out, and now she’s where she is.
4. She Has Health Concerns
She opened up in 2020 about her body issues. She’s been struggling with PCOS for many years, and it’s had a negative effect on her body. She has some intense modeling demands such as working out hard and eating specific foods to maintain her body as it was, and it didn’t do well with her health. She’s decided to start being a little more careful and healthy, and it’s done wonders for her.
5. She’s Having a Baby
Surprise! She’s having her first baby this year. She and her husband made the announcement in May 2020 that they are going to have a little girl this year. They are excited to become parents, and they cannot wait to begin this journey in their life.
6. She’s Worked With Every Major Brand
She’s not just a model who has a good career. She’s a model who has an amazing career. She’s worked with some of the biggest brands and designers in the world outside of Victoria’s Secret. She’s worked with Phillip Lim, Prada, Celine, Louis Vuitton, and dozens of other major names in the industry.
7. She’s Still Young
She’s actually very young. She’s only 25. Her date of birth is July 19, 1995. She just turned 25. This means she met her husband when she was only 15 and began dating him then. They’ve been together ten years, married for almost two, and have a baby on the way.
8. She Didn’t Know If She’d Ever Have Kids
One of her biggest dreams in life was being a mother and making her husband a father, but she didn’t know if it would ever be possible. Because of her health, she was diagnosed two years ago with PCOS. She hadn’t had a period in more than 7 years, and her health was not where it needed to be. She was scared, and she knew she had to make some changes if she ever wanted to realize her dream of becoming a mother.
9. She’s A Family Person
One of the things that are most important to her in life is her family. She feels that being home in the Netherlands is something that is good for her so that she and her husband can spend as much time as possible with their families. She feels this is good for her health, and it’s good for her well-being, and it’s obviously working for her.
10. She’s Listens to Her Body Now
Rather than giving in to the demands and pressures of her career and the constant stress that being a model has had on her body, she’s now taking the time to listen to herself and her body. She takes breaks. She doesn’t do such high intensity workouts. She’s nicer to herself, and she does what she needs to do, such as eating what she needs to eat. It’s been working well for her, and she’s feeling better than ever.