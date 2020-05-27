Ron Jeremy Being Investigated for Sexual Assault

So how many people had to look at the headline again in order to figure out that yes, it’s that Ron Jeremy that’s being investigated for sexual assault? For those that don’t know much of anything about the adult film industry it’s likely that Ron Jeremy isn’t even a blip on your radar, unless you’ve seen The Boondock Saints of course. But yeasr ago Jeremy was what some would call a porn legend even though he’s never been one of the best looking or even most personable individuals that’s ever graced the industry. The only thing that’s really made him famous is that he has something that the industry believed was worthy of note and was definitely worth offering Jeremy a small fortune for as he’s had upwards of 4,000 partners apparently on camera and has been dubbed as one of the hardest working men in the business. Oh yes, there’s a great amount of innuendo there and it’s a bit sickening when realizing that Jeremy is not exactly, nor has he ever been, much of a model citizen. But the sexual assault allegations against him at this time are making it a little easier to think that he’s not exactly the best role model for anyone to look up to even if he hugged a tree to try and save it a short while back. As Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb has stated the allegations are currently under review, but there’s no way to tell which way things are going to swing right now since even with the knowledge that he’s had a bad reputation in the adult industry there’s not much else to go on that can’t be called hearsay.
Harsh as it might sound, any complaint coming from those in the adult industry, which would be several women that have complained about him in the past, have to be taken with a grain of salt at times. There’s nothing to say that they’re not completely in the right, but then there’s nothing to say that their complaints would fail to hold water either since the adult industry is known for chewing people up and spitting them out when they’re used up, causing many people to suffer massive depression at times. Aurora Snow of Fortune has more to say on this. The one thing that could be said in support of Jeremy’s less than stellar reputation is that he has been banned from attending many adult entertainment events for various reasons, which in itself is kind of telling since when looking at the adult industry and how many different acts it entertains it’s hard to think of anyone being outright banned for being too handsy at times. But obviously Jeremy has found a way, and it’s not difficult to think that even at such events that there are rules and regulation to be followed, and that people are still expected to behave in a rational and polite manner since despite what many of them do for a living they are still people that wish to be respected and taken seriously. Perhaps Ron forgot about that part over the years and thought that his status carried some special weight to it that allowed him to get away with breaking the rules.
Or maybe, and it’s abhorrent to even say this, there are women that are standing up to him that regret anything they did with him in the past and are now wanting to gain a bit of comeuppance for things they had to do to get a little bit ahead in the business. That does sound horrible but in this current era, after having watched MeToo and TimesUp ruin a great many individuals and having seen that “believe all women” has become a sham as opposed to what it was meant to be, it’s become necessary to remind people that crying wolf isn’t a trend that many will gladly accept. Tim Bower of Harvard Business Review has more to add to this topic. There is a great deal to say about Ron Jeremy and while there are amusing anecdotes and likely stories that can show a sense of character and decency, there is simply too much at this moment that speaks to the kind of person that he’s being viewed as at this time. Crucifying the man for his behavior is likely what some people would love to see, but unfortunately this wouldn’t solve anything since the acts have been done, he’s been just about locked out of adult entertainment and it’s likely he’s not enjoying the confidence of the industry any longer, so the punishment might actually have taken root at this point. That’s not bound to be good enough for the women that want to see him punished for his actions, but until the legal system can find a reason to throw the proverbial book at him, Ron Jeremy is likely to remain a free man. It might not sound like justice, but right now it’s what’s there to be had.