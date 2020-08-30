Ronndell Smith isn’t a household name, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have an immense amount of talent that deserves to be seen by the world. Ronndell is best-known for his appearance on the reality TV series, Chrisley Knows Best. Although he wasn’t one of the stars of the series, he made every minute of his on screen time count and he left a lasting impression on many viewers. However, he isn’t just a reality TV star. Ronndell is also a stand-up comedian who has several years of experience working in the industry. With his work ethic and sense of humor, we’ll definitely be seeing more of Ronndell in the future. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ronndell Smith.
1. He Started Acting As A Child
Comedy seems to be Ronndell’s main focus over the last several years, but that isn’t the only performing experience he has. He actually got his start as an actor and according to his LinkedIn profile he started acting when he was just 9-years-old. Outside of Chrisley Knows Best, he has two TV credits to his name with his most recent being a role in the show Beverly Hills Social.
2. He’s Originally From Atlanta
Ronndell was born and raised in the Atlanta area which is where he got his start in entertainment. While Atlanta does have lot of great opportunities, he eventually decided to relocate to the Los Angeles area to try to expand his career in comedy. Since L.A. does have a pretty big stand-up scene, it looks like he is in the right place.
3. He Has A YouTube Channel
No matter how funny and talented you are, making it in the entertainment industry isn’t an easy thing to do. There are hundreds — sometimes thousands — of people competing for every opportunity so it’s very important to stand out. One of the main ways people have started to do this is by building a strong social media presence. Recently, Ronndell decided to make a YouTube channel to give himself another place to post content.
4. He Wants To Do A Comedy Album
In an Instagram post from September 2019, Ronndell shared that he’s always wanted to make a comedy album. Lots of his followers seemed to be really supportive of the idea. Although he hasn’t mentioned the album since, he will likely release one at some point in his career.
5. He Makes Videos On Cameo
Over the last year or so Cameo has become a very popular platform for celebrities and influencers. Cameo allows people with large followings to easily create and sell personalized video shoutouts to their fans. Ronndell is active on Cameo and currently charges $25 for a video.
6. His Dad Was Also A Comedian
The ability to make people laugh is something that runs through Ronndell’s veins. His father was also a comedian and the family legacy doesn’t start there. Ronndell says, ” My entire family was or is currently in the entertainment business so this is kind of in my blood to do it.”
7. He Is Available For Events
Ronndell is a hustler and he works hard to get his name out there any way he can. In addition to trying to book stand-up shows, he is also available to be hired directly for parties and different events. Ronndell is always full of energy and he promises to put on a good show no matter the occasion.
8. He’s Been On Tour
When I said that Ronndell has been grinding to make a name for himself, I wasn’t exaggerating. According to his Instagram highlights, he has also gone on tour in different parts of the country. He’s performed in places like Denver, Oklahoma City, and Houston.
9. He Was Signed To A Talent Agency
Having the right management team can make or break a person’s career. Taking advantage of the right opportunities is an important part of finding success as an entertainer. In 2011, Ronndell signed to an Atlanta based agency called J Pervis Talent Agency. However, it’s unclear if he is still affiliated with the company.
10. He’s Close With His Family
Establishing yourself in your career can be challenging no matter what field you work in, however, when you’re trying to make it in entertainment those challenges can be even more difficult. Having a strong support system is one of the main keys to overcoming those obstacles and Ronndell is lucky to have just that. He has a very close relationship with his parents and his brother and they have always been supportive of his dreams.