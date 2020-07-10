10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ronnie Fieg

Who doesn’t love a success story? We do, and we know you do, too. Ronnie Fieg is one of those stories that just brings you so much happiness. He didn’t go through anything tragic or unbelievable, but he was a child who had a dream and he made it come true despite the odds. He’s someone who works hard, does what he needs to do to make his dreams come true, and he’s the kind of guy you just look up to. We love stories like his, because he just goes to show that anyone can have a dream as a child and make it come true as an adult.
1. He’s From Queens
His real name is Aaron, but he goes by Ronnie. He was born in Jamaica, Queens, in New York. He spent his entire life living there, and he always had some big dreams. He knew he’d have to work hard to make them happen, and that is exactly what he did. Doesn’t it seem amazing to grow up in one of the most amazing cities in the world and make your dreams come true?
2. He Began Working Young
He was only 13 when he began his career. He started working for his uncle, who owned a chain of footwear stores called David Z. He worked hard to learn the job as a stock boy, but he was quick to move up because of his skill and talent.
3. He’s Got An Eye
He was a kid who brought in some major brands to the store. His uncle trusted his eye for footwear fashion, and he allowed him to earn the right to work with brands by bringing them into the store. One of the brands he brought into the store was Asics, which is a popular footwear brand these days.
4. He’s Worked With Major Brands
When he first brought Asics into his uncle’s stores, Asics offered Fieg the chance to work with them by collaborating on a line of shoes. He was good at it, and it was a success. He later went on to work with many other brands in the same manner. These brands include Adidas, Converse, New Balance, PUMA, Saucony, and so many more. Even Timberland asked him to work with them.
5. He Opened His Own Store
It was 2011 when he finally opened his own store. It’s an apparel boutique with footwear to go along with it. It’s called Kith NYC. He made that one store so successful he was able to turn it into three stores. He has one in Brooklyn – the first one he opened – and he has one in Manhattan. The third store is a women’s store also located in Manhattan.
6. He’s a Married Man
Sorry, ladies. This is not a man who is on the market. We know that a man who loves, appreciates, and even collects shoes is probably every woman’s dream come true, but this is a married man. He got married in 2017 to his lovely wife, Shira Yaakov, in Israel.
7. He’s Relatively Young
When you think of a man who has had this much success already, who began working when he was only 13, you probably think of a man who has been through a lot in his life and was raised in a different time than the rest of us. The truth is that he’s an 80s baby right from 1982. His birthday is June 16.
8. He’s Got Space at Bergdorfs
One thing we love about this guy is that he is open to all sorts of different projects. He’s got it going on, and he is not in a place where he says no to a good opportunity. What does this mean? Well, it means that he’s open to doing things in a way that allow him to succeed. He’s got retail space inside of Bergdorf Goodman, which is a huge deal.
9. He’s International
It was just 2019 when he made the move overseas. That’s right; he’s international. He’s not just running stores in the states now. He’s running stores in London. He’s got more than 700-square-feet of space inside of Selfridge’s Designer Street Room. That’s a huge deal, and it’s something that he can say has added tremendously to his success.
10. He Met His Wife Through His Cousin
He was in bed one night perusing Instagram when he noticed a photo his cousin posted of herself with two friends. He immediately wanted to know who one of her friends was, and he text to ask. She thought they’d be perfect together, and the rest is history. He got her number, but he didn’t want to be overbearing. He didn’t text, and his cousin reached out two days later to tell him that her friend does not just give her number out, and the fact that she was okay with it was a big deal. He text her, and they met in Miami for lunch two weeks later. He knew she was the one, bough a ring, and proposed in Florence on her birthday. So romantic.