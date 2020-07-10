Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ronnie Fieg

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ronnie Fieg

34 seconds ago

Who doesn’t love a success story? We do, and we know you do, too. Ronnie Fieg is one of those stories that just brings you so much happiness. He didn’t go through anything tragic or unbelievable, but he was a child who had a dream and he made it come true despite the odds. He’s someone who works hard, does what he needs to do to make his dreams come true, and he’s the kind of guy you just look up to. We love stories like his, because he just goes to show that anyone can have a dream as a child and make it come true as an adult.

1. He’s From Queens

His real name is Aaron, but he goes by Ronnie. He was born in Jamaica, Queens, in New York. He spent his entire life living there, and he always had some big dreams. He knew he’d have to work hard to make them happen, and that is exactly what he did. Doesn’t it seem amazing to grow up in one of the most amazing cities in the world and make your dreams come true?

2. He Began Working Young

He was only 13 when he began his career. He started working for his uncle, who owned a chain of footwear stores called David Z. He worked hard to learn the job as a stock boy, but he was quick to move up because of his skill and talent.

3. He’s Got An Eye

He was a kid who brought in some major brands to the store. His uncle trusted his eye for footwear fashion, and he allowed him to earn the right to work with brands by bringing them into the store. One of the brands he brought into the store was Asics, which is a popular footwear brand these days.

4. He’s Worked With Major Brands

When he first brought Asics into his uncle’s stores, Asics offered Fieg the chance to work with them by collaborating on a line of shoes. He was good at it, and it was a success. He later went on to work with many other brands in the same manner. These brands include Adidas, Converse, New Balance, PUMA, Saucony, and so many more. Even Timberland asked him to work with them.

5. He Opened His Own Store

It was 2011 when he finally opened his own store. It’s an apparel boutique with footwear to go along with it. It’s called Kith NYC. He made that one store so successful he was able to turn it into three stores. He has one in Brooklyn – the first one he opened – and he has one in Manhattan. The third store is a women’s store also located in Manhattan.

6. He’s a Married Man

Sorry, ladies. This is not a man who is on the market. We know that a man who loves, appreciates, and even collects shoes is probably every woman’s dream come true, but this is a married man. He got married in 2017 to his lovely wife, Shira Yaakov, in Israel.

7. He’s Relatively Young

When you think of a man who has had this much success already, who began working when he was only 13, you probably think of a man who has been through a lot in his life and was raised in a different time than the rest of us. The truth is that he’s an 80s baby right from 1982. His birthday is June 16.

8. He’s Got Space at Bergdorfs

One thing we love about this guy is that he is open to all sorts of different projects. He’s got it going on, and he is not in a place where he says no to a good opportunity. What does this mean? Well, it means that he’s open to doing things in a way that allow him to succeed. He’s got retail space inside of Bergdorf Goodman, which is a huge deal.

9. He’s International

It was just 2019 when he made the move overseas. That’s right; he’s international. He’s not just running stores in the states now. He’s running stores in London. He’s got more than 700-square-feet of space inside of Selfridge’s Designer Street Room. That’s a huge deal, and it’s something that he can say has added tremendously to his success.

10. He Met His Wife Through His Cousin

He was in bed one night perusing Instagram when he noticed a photo his cousin posted of herself with two friends. He immediately wanted to know who one of her friends was, and he text to ask. She thought they’d be perfect together, and the rest is history. He got her number, but he didn’t want to be overbearing. He didn’t text, and his cousin reached out two days later to tell him that her friend does not just give her number out, and the fact that she was okay with it was a big deal. He text her, and they met in Miami for lunch two weeks later. He knew she was the one, bough a ring, and proposed in Florence on her birthday. So romantic.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned from The Transformers: War For Cybertron Trailer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Netflix’s “Floor is Lava”
Is The Show World of Dance Rigged?
Why The Show “Room 222” Should Get a Reboot
The Five Best One Man Wrecking Crews from 2010s Movies
The Original Animatronic Venom From Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3
Five Great Movies That Take Place Over the Course of One Day
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Mubi in July 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ronnie Fieg
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rickey Smiley
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Javicia Leslie
Check Out This Impressive Kill Bill Fire Rope Dart Choreography
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
Did You Know Tony Montana Survived in a Scarface Comic Series?
The Five Most Inappropriate Marvel Characters Ever Created
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Amazing
Guy Provides In-Depth Reviews Of Video Game Bathrooms