Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rory Albanese

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rory Albanese

42 seconds ago

If you didn’t already know Rory Albanese as a comedian, perhaps you now know him as Sarah Silverman’s new man. If you’re not familiar with Sarah Silverman, yes you are; she dated Jimmy Kimmel forever and ever, and then they broke up, but she maintained her fame and continued to grow her comedy sketches – and she is wildly famous. Either way, now you are familiar with both, and it’s time for you to learn more about the new man in Silverman’s life. He’s allegedly quite funny and very not her, so we thought we might get to know him better.

1. He’s 43

Allegedly, the funnyman is 43. He was born on May 29, 1977. Silverman is a little older, though only by six years. She’s 49 now, and she apparently likes her men a tad bit younger than she is. It’s not a dramatic age difference, though, so there’s really nothing to see here.

2. He’s Won Awards

Not just any award, either. He’s won some big ones. Like, some Emmy Awards, for instance. Yes, we know that sounds like a huge deal. It is a huge deal. Don’t let the fact that he might not have a household name fool you into thinking he’s just a newcomer on the scene. He’s very funny, he’s also a writer and a producer, and he has Emmys. Do you have Emmys?

3. He’s A New Yorker

Honestly, though, isn’t almost every comedian? Either they randomly hail from someplace like Orlando or they’re all from New York. He’s from Long Island, and he spends a great deal of his time in the city for work-related items and for his social life.

4. He’s Anti-Trump

But, if we have learned anything from those in the media and in Hollywood over the past four years, they all are, so no one is surprised by this one. He writes for The Daily Show, and that seems to be a pre-requisite for anyone hoping to get a job there.

5. He’s a College Grad

Some comedians don’t bother with college. It’s hard to be funny when you’re studying and everyone is tired and no one is ever not hungover. However, he made it work. He graduated in 1999 from Boston University. He has a degree in communications.

6. He’s Got A Record

He was once arrested for punching someone in the face when they heckled him. The person he punched has been called a 9/11 truther (honestly, we aren’t even entirely certain what that means and we don’t want to get sucked into any rabbit holes by looking it up at this exact moment). He was at a book signing and this person was heckling him from outside, so he punched them, and then he caught an assault charge.

7. No One Knows How Long He and Silverman Have Been Together

What we do know is that he appeared on a podcast with her in November, and now people are talking about them being an item. Does this mean they were together when they did this? How long before? After? We also know he was dating a mommy blogger for quite some time prior to his relationship with the comedian, so that’s another story for another day.

8. The Couple Met Playing Games

Not relationship games. They literally met over a video game. When the pandemic began 700 years ago and people in New York City were first locked into their homes with nowhere to go and the direct order to see no one else, Silverman began playing video games. They met over the game, played together, and that was where their love was born. When did it become official? We have no clue.

9. He’s Patient

Silverman calls him patient. Reportedly, she’s someone who likes to live alone and has her own thing going on most of the time, and introducing someone else to her everyday life is probably challenging. Either way, she reportedly calls him patient, and we can think of worse names to be called.

10. He’s Private

While he might put a lot of his life out there with his comedy, he’s also a man who knows where the line is drawn in the sand. He knows that there are aspects of your life you don’t share with millions of strangers, and that’s not a bad thing. He keeps what’s important to himself, and he shares the things that he’s got no problem making part of someone else’s life. it’s a fine line, and he’s doing a lovely job of not crossing it.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

A Mad Men Revival Has to Be in The Works, Right?
Why Qi’ra Should Get Her Own Spinoff Series Instead of Lando
Is the Show My Lottery Dream Home Fake?
What We Learned from The Trailer for Search Party Season 4
What Can We Expect From Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie?
Five Incredibly Memorable Iconic Movie Character Entrances
The Imaginary Pitch Meeting That Led to Wonder Woman 1984
Solo: A James Bond Story – Deepfake Video
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rory Albanese
Whatever Happened to Cindy Pickett?
Five Actors Who Should Play Lemmy Kilmister in a Movie
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kyla Kenedy
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5