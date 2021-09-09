Rory Gibson is relatively new to the entertainment industry, but he’s ready to build a long-lasting career. It was recently announced that Rory will be joining the cast of The Young and the Restless and this opportunity has the ability to take his career to the next level. Rory will be playing Noah Newman, a character who has previously been played by three other actors. Although he’s going to have some pretty big shoes to fill, Rory seems more than ready to rise to the occasion. You may not be familiar with him yet, but that probably won’t be the case for much longer. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rory Gibson.
1. He’s A Fitness Instructor
Acting may seem like a lucrative career, but the truth is that many actors are struggling to make ends meet and have to work other jobs to get by. In addition to being an actor, Rory also teaches workout classes at Barry’s Bootcamp in West Hollywood. Now that his acting career is starting to take off, he might have to cut back on the classes.
2. He’s In A Relationship
Rory is handsome and talented. Now that his star has started to rise, there are going to be a lot of people flocking to his DMs. Little do they know, however, Rory is off the market. He is in a relationship with a model named Alicia Ruelas. We aren’t sure exactly how long they’ve been together, but they seem to be going strong.
3. He’s A Dog Lover
There’s always something a little heartwarming about finding out that a person is an animal lover. All of the dog people out there will be very happy to know that Rory is a very proud dog lover. He appears to have two fur babies of his own and he loves hanging out with them as often as he can.
4. He’s A Private Person
So far, Rory has chosen to be very private when it comes to his personal life. From what we can tell, he hasn’t done any interviews, but this could be because he is still very early on in his career. Even though Rory is active on Instagram, his posts don’t provide much insight into his life.
5. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Rory is on his way to becoming a star, but he still appreciates the simple things in life. Rory really loves being outside and he enjoys doing things like hiking and hanging out at the beach. Luckily for him, the beautiful weather and beaches are two things the Los Angeles area doesn’t have any shortage of.
6. He’s A Model
There’s no denying the fact that the camera really loves Rory, and acting isn’t the only way he puts that on display. Based on his Instagram posts, it looks like Rory has also done some modeling. Unfortunately, we don’t know for sure if Rory has worked with any brands. If he’s really serious about getting into modeling, more doors will probably be opening up now that he’s been cast in The Young and the Restless.
7. Young And The Restless Will Be His First TV Role
Rory made his first on-screen appearance in 2018 in a movie called A Night to Regret. Since then, he has done a few other movies and short film projects. However, his role in The Young and the Restless will be his first time doing a TV show. If all goes well, this opportunity will be the first of many.
8. We Aren’t Sure If He’s Had Formal Acting Training
Since there isn’t a lot of information out there about Rory at the moment, we don’t know what led him to get into acting or if he’s had any sort of formal acting education. Typically, if an actor has gone through a drama program, it will be mentioned somewhere.
9. He’s An Anime Fan
Don’t let Rory’s handsome face fool you, he also has a nerdy side and he isn’t afraid to let the world know. In his bio for Barry’s Bootcamp, Rory mentions that he enjoys watching anime. However, he didn’t go into any detail about what kinds of anime he prefers.
10. He Loves Donuts
Living a healthy lifestyle is important to Rory, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t like to indulge from time to time. His Barry’s Bootcamp bio reveals that donuts are one of his guilty pleasures. At the same time, however, he also really enjoys vegan burgers. As with everything else, dieting is all about finding balance and enjoying things in moderation.