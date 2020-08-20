Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Roy Joseph

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Roy Joseph

57 seconds ago

Every once in a while there’s an actor who comes out of absolutely nowhere and takes the entire industry by storm. Roy Joseph is one of the latest actors to do just that. A few months ago, he was completely unknown to most people, and now he is officially on lots of people’s radars thanks to his role in the Australian TV series, Five Bedrooms. While many American viewers may not have caught up on just how awesome he is, his talent has proven that his time is coming. There’s no doubt that once it’s all said and done, Roy Joseph will definitely have become a big international star.  Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Roy Joseph.

1. He Once Played The Role Of Otto Frank

Roy is relatively new to the on screen acting world, but he’s been involved in theater for several years. One of the stage roles he’s most proud of is his portrayal of Otto Frank, the father of Anne Frank. Roy said, “In the real world it’s unlikely that I would ever get to play Otto Frank. That was my absolute favourite and an incredible experience to get to do that.”

2. He’s Always Wanted To Be An Actor

Acting is something that has always interested Roy. From an early age he felt like it was his calling. At the same time, though, he was very shy and didn’t have the confidence to stand in front of people and put on any kind of show. Fortunately, he was able to overcome those feelings.

3. He Has A Very Diverse Background

Roy’s background is very interesting. His father is Indian and his mother is from Iraq, however, Roy was actually born in Israel. He was also raised Jewish which is a bit atypical for families Indian or Iraqi families. Roy and his family relocated to Australia when he was young and that is where he’s lived since.

4. His Character In Five Bedrooms Was Originally Supposed To Be 40-Years-Old

Harry, Roy’s character in Five Bedrooms, was initially much different from the person we ended up seeing on our screens. When writers created the character, Harry was a 40-year-old. The casting team ended up being so impressed with Roy that they decided to make some changes to the character in order to cast Roy.

5. He Studied At The Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts

Once Roy developed the confidence he always knew he needed to become an actor, he knew that getting some high-quality training would be the best next step. He applied to the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) and was accepted on his second try. Prior to attending WAAPA, he applied to the National Institute of Dramatic Art three times but was not accepted.

6. He Loves To Travel

Roy is the kind of person who likes to get out and see the world. He appreciates each opportunity he has to visit a new place and meet new people. He has been fortunate to be able to do quite a bit of traveling over the years and has visited places like Japan and Greece.

7. He Doesn’t Have A Large Following On Social Media

Roy is fairly active on social media, but unfortunately he doesn’t have a large following yet. At the moment, his Instagram account has just over 2,000 followers. As the popularity of Five Bedrooms continues to grow, there’s a good chance that his follower count on social media will do the same.

8. He Knew The Role On Five Bedrooms Was Perfect For Him

In acting, as with any other career, it’s always important to find jobs that are a good fit. That’s exactly what Joe found in Five Bedrooms. He told IF.com, “When I auditioned I knew the role was perfect for me. The way it was written, I knew I could bring out the truth in him.”

9. He Loves Relaxing Outdoors

Nothing quite compares to the feeling of being outside and enjoying the fresh air. When Roy gets some time away from work, he enjoys spending it relaxing. One of his favorite things to do seems to be to hang out outdoors with his friends. Whether enjoying a picnic or going for a swim, Roy likes to enjoy the beauty of nature.

10. He’s Excited About The Future

Being an actor comes with lots of disappointment. Even the best actors probably hear no far more often than they hear yes. For those reasons, Roy is enjoying ever moment of his new found fame and success, and he’s also very excited about what the future of his career has to offer.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Orion Slave Girls Could Definitely Be Adapted into a TV Show
Baby Yoda
The Mandalorian: Is This How Baby Yoda is Connected to Ahsoka Tano?
Why We’ll Be Watching New Series “Small Axe” on Amazon
Avatar: The Last Airbender Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment
The Reason Crispin Glover Didn’t Return for Back To the Future II
A Bot-Written Batman Script Has the Internet Going Nuts
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on the Criterion Channel in August 2020
Why Fans Aren’t Liking Christina Aguilera’s Mulan Music Video
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Roy Joseph
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Serena DC
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bonnie-Jill Laflin
Deepfake Of Nixon Delivering ‘In Event Of Moon Disaster’ Speech
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Video Games
What Happens to Your Body When You Play Video Games Every Day
What I Want To See In Rocksteady’s Upcoming Suicide Squad Game
Here’s A Good Idea For The Next Game By Sucker Punch
Video Game Violence Officially Doesn’t Correlate with Real Life Violence