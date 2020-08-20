Every once in a while there’s an actor who comes out of absolutely nowhere and takes the entire industry by storm. Roy Joseph is one of the latest actors to do just that. A few months ago, he was completely unknown to most people, and now he is officially on lots of people’s radars thanks to his role in the Australian TV series, Five Bedrooms. While many American viewers may not have caught up on just how awesome he is, his talent has proven that his time is coming. There’s no doubt that once it’s all said and done, Roy Joseph will definitely have become a big international star. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Roy Joseph.
1. He Once Played The Role Of Otto Frank
Roy is relatively new to the on screen acting world, but he’s been involved in theater for several years. One of the stage roles he’s most proud of is his portrayal of Otto Frank, the father of Anne Frank. Roy said, “In the real world it’s unlikely that I would ever get to play Otto Frank. That was my absolute favourite and an incredible experience to get to do that.”
2. He’s Always Wanted To Be An Actor
Acting is something that has always interested Roy. From an early age he felt like it was his calling. At the same time, though, he was very shy and didn’t have the confidence to stand in front of people and put on any kind of show. Fortunately, he was able to overcome those feelings.
3. He Has A Very Diverse Background
Roy’s background is very interesting. His father is Indian and his mother is from Iraq, however, Roy was actually born in Israel. He was also raised Jewish which is a bit atypical for families Indian or Iraqi families. Roy and his family relocated to Australia when he was young and that is where he’s lived since.
4. His Character In Five Bedrooms Was Originally Supposed To Be 40-Years-Old
Harry, Roy’s character in Five Bedrooms, was initially much different from the person we ended up seeing on our screens. When writers created the character, Harry was a 40-year-old. The casting team ended up being so impressed with Roy that they decided to make some changes to the character in order to cast Roy.
5. He Studied At The Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts
Once Roy developed the confidence he always knew he needed to become an actor, he knew that getting some high-quality training would be the best next step. He applied to the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) and was accepted on his second try. Prior to attending WAAPA, he applied to the National Institute of Dramatic Art three times but was not accepted.
6. He Loves To Travel
Roy is the kind of person who likes to get out and see the world. He appreciates each opportunity he has to visit a new place and meet new people. He has been fortunate to be able to do quite a bit of traveling over the years and has visited places like Japan and Greece.
7. He Doesn’t Have A Large Following On Social Media
Roy is fairly active on social media, but unfortunately he doesn’t have a large following yet. At the moment, his Instagram account has just over 2,000 followers. As the popularity of Five Bedrooms continues to grow, there’s a good chance that his follower count on social media will do the same.
8. He Knew The Role On Five Bedrooms Was Perfect For Him
In acting, as with any other career, it’s always important to find jobs that are a good fit. That’s exactly what Joe found in Five Bedrooms. He told IF.com, “When I auditioned I knew the role was perfect for me. The way it was written, I knew I could bring out the truth in him.”
9. He Loves Relaxing Outdoors
Nothing quite compares to the feeling of being outside and enjoying the fresh air. When Roy gets some time away from work, he enjoys spending it relaxing. One of his favorite things to do seems to be to hang out outdoors with his friends. Whether enjoying a picnic or going for a swim, Roy likes to enjoy the beauty of nature.
10. He’s Excited About The Future
Being an actor comes with lots of disappointment. Even the best actors probably hear no far more often than they hear yes. For those reasons, Roy is enjoying ever moment of his new found fame and success, and he’s also very excited about what the future of his career has to offer.