10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ruby Riott

If you love the world of wrestling as a professional sport, you know exactly who Ruby Riott is. She’s a success story left and right, and she’s someone who is not going to stop what she’s been given a chance to do in her life. She’s going to come in and make it big, and she’s not going to let anything get in her way. She’s yet to do that, and she’s not about to start. She’s one of the most famous faces in the WWE, which makes fans want to know more about the dangerous beauty. Let’s do that right now.
1. She’s a 90s Girl
She’s been in the business for a very long time, but she’s not that old. She was born on January 9, 1991. She’s just turned 29 as of 2020, but she began her career when she was only 19. That was the first time she made a professional debut.
2. She’s from Michigan
She was born in Edwardsburg, Michigan. She grew up in the same area, but we have no idea if she spent her entire life there. We do know that she was able to find her love of wrestling when she was just a girl, and she was able to train with Billy Rock at the School of Roc and eventually tried out for the Ohio Valley Wrestling.
3. She’s Not Really Ruby Riott
She is, but she isn’t. It is a stage name for her. She was born with the name Dori Elizabet Prange, but we can see that this name is just not that cool in the ring. It’s very pretty, but it’s not a wrestling name, per se. She needed something a little more dangerous, and the name she chose does work for her.
4. She’s Had Shoulder Injuries
One of the biggest issues when you’re a pro athlete is your health and your body. If it’s not in working order, your career is over. She went through some very bad injuries in 2019 that required a surgery. She’s got a shoulder injury that was due to a bilateral injury. She was out indefinitely after the surgery, which is never something an athlete wants to hear about her life.
5. She’s Not Married, But She Dates
We don’t know if they are still together or not, but as of 2019 she was in a relationship with another wrestler. His name is Jake Something. We didn’t just forget his last name or become a little too lazy to look it up, either. His name is literally Jake Something. That’s interesting, right?
6. Her Net Worth
Ruby Riott has been in the business for a decade, and she’s doing all right professionally. She’s made it clear that her job is her priority, and she’s got a net worth of approximately $1 million to prove it. That’s not bad for someone who began before she was even old enough to order a cocktail at a bar.
7. She’s Reunited with An Old Friend
She’s got her Riott squad going strong for her again. She’s been working with some other women for a long time, and there’s been some drama for them as of late. However, as of August 2020, we get to see that there is a chance that someone is going to find things work for her when she reunited with her old friend Liv Morgan.
8. She Feels Like Things Changed After Her Injuries
She was out for some time because of her shoulder surgery and her injuries, and she was horrified that she had to come back to such change. She really did think that she would spend her time getting better, come back, and all things would be okay again. Instead, her friends changed, her people changed, and it was all different. This is what she had to say about her friend Liv Morgan and more.
9. She Came After Another Wrestler
She was able to defeat Peyton Royce for her first win since 2019 in July 2020, and it felt good for her. It certainly wasn’t her biggest fight, but she had a message to issue. She heard that Royce was saying some ugly things about her friend, Liv Morgan, and she sent the message that this girl better keep her friend’s name out of her mouth from that point forward.
10. She’s Private
Despite the fact that she is a famous wrestler, she’s a girl who has been working hard to keep her life as private as possible. She doesn’t give a lot of detail about what she’s up to or how she’s living her life, but she’s giving her life the best of the best from this point on. She’s making sure she’s able to keep things to herself, and that’s pretty admirable.