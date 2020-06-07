Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rufus Jones

Rufus Jones is an English actor and writer who is best known for his role as Doctor Foggerty in the dark comedy production of “Hunderby.” He is also known for his role as Terry Jones in “Holy Flying Circus.” Rufus is also a talented writer and those who are familiar with his work can appreciate his style both in writing and his comedic acting style. We were interested in learning more about him so we did a little research into his career and personal history and we discovered these 10 things that you probably didn’t know about Rufus Jones.

1. He was born in London England

Rufus was born in London England on May 18, 1975. This makes him 44 years old as of 2019. He received his education at the Latymer Upper School. Upon completion of his studies there he continued forward with his education. He was accepted at the prestigious University of Cambridge where he studied English.

2. He got his start in comedy

Rufus Jones has a great sense of humor and a talent for making others laugh. He began his career as a professional entertainer as a member of a comedy group back in his early days. He joined the Dutch Elm Conservatoire, which was a five-member collection of comedians. Whether he’s performing solo on his own or with a group, he excels at making his audience laugh.

3. He’s received official recognition for his sketch work

Jones is particularly skilled in delivering high on humor when working in sketches with a group. While he was with the Dutch Elm Conservatoire, he, along with other members of the group received a lot of serious recognition for their talent and popularity with their audiences. In 2005, Rufus received a nomination for the Perrier Award for his work with the group. Although he did not end up winning the award, the nomination meant that he was recognized as a contender for the prize and that he was among the best in comedy for that particular season.

4. Rufus is also a voiceover artist

Rufus has a good command of his voice and it’s one that has caught the attention of casting directors for a variety of gigs that require voiceover work. He is the voice that you hear in many popular video games including “Xenoblade Chronicles,” “Killzone,” and “Fable III.” His voice has also been used in a variety of different commercials. He also served as the narrator for “The Little Princess,” as well as the voice of Robozuna ITV/Netflix and many others.

5. He shares a name with several other famous people in history

We learned that Rufus Jones, the British actor, shares a name with a variety of famous people in history. There was a popular American writer, philosopher adn Quaker from 1933 through 1993, another writer who lived from 1863 to 1948, an American wrestler, an American racing driver, a politician from the 1940s, and an American jazz drummer who went by the same name. It appears that Rufus Jones is a popular name and many people who have had the name have gone on to become famous in some respect.

6. Rufus Jones is a veteran actor

Jones has an impressive 92 credits in his acting portfolio. He launched his professional career in television in 2002 when he was cast in the role of Crispin in the television mini-series “White Teeth.” This was followed by the part of Tyrone Powers in the video “Honorable Men” in 2004. He also appeared in “Messiah: The Promise” that same year, and as a gay guy in the series “My Family.” He continued to perform in a series of small roles in television, building his impressive work resume.

7. His first film work came in 2006

Until 2007, Rufus Jones had made multiple appearances in television series’ and mini-series projects. His first film role came in the television movie titled “Losing It.” The following year he is credited with various roles in the TV movie “Under One Roof.” The majority of his work has been in smaller roles with some recurring parts in television series.

8. He is a prolific writer

Rufus Jones has written a total of nine projects in the entertainment business. He wrote 6 episodes of the television series “Home” so far and is still serving in that capacity for the show as of 2019. Prior to that, he wrote several episodes of the series “Cardinal Burns” between 2012 and 2014, as well as for “Common Ground” in 2013, “School of Comedy,” in 2010, and for “Comedy Lab” the same year. He has also written for “The Impressions Show with Culshaw and Stephenson,” “Cut and Paste,: “Fur TV,” and the film “Under One Roof.”

9. Jones is also a producer

We also learned that Rufus Jones has tried his hand at producing. He served in this capacity as an associate producer for six episodes of the television series “Home” in 2019. This may be something that he’s going to continue. This is just one more skill that Rufus Jones has acquired throughout his career. He’s done a lot of work behind the scenes in addition to the roles that he’s assumed in front of the cameras.

10. Rufus Jones is a versatile entertainer

The next time that you watch Rufus Jones in action as a comedian, you’ll realize that he’s a talented comedian and more. He knows how to make people laugh with his unique comedic style, but he’s also a powerful force behind the scenes. Jones has made some very significant contributions to the quality of our entertainment through his writing and works as a supporting actor. He is just as comfortable on the stage or in front of the cameras and he deserves to have the recognition for all of his hard work and dedication. These are things that are often not talked about but if it wasn’t for the talent behind the scenes we wouldn’t be able to enjoy the quality productions that we call entertainment.


Dana Hanson-Firestone
Dana Hanson-Firestone has extensive professional writing experience including technical and report writing, informational articles, persuasive articles, contrast and comparison, grant applications, and advertisement. She also enjoys creative writing, content writing on nearly any topic, because as a lifelong learner, she loves research. She holds academic degrees which are: AA social Science BA English MEd Adult Ed & Community & Human Resource Development and ABD in PhD studies in Indust & Org Psychology. Her favorite topics are psychology, sociology, anthropology, history and religion.


