Ruslaan Mumtaz may be nearing his 40s, but his boyish good looks haven’t left him. The handsome and talented actor has been a fixture in Bollywood for more than a decade. Over the course of his career Ruslaan has shown time and time again that he’s always ready to step up to any challenge. Recently, he has been getting a lot of attention for his new movie, Namaste Wahala (translates to Hello Trouble in English). The film was released on Netflix in December 2020 and although it is a Nigerian project, it has started to gain traction in countries all over the world. If Ruslaan wasn’t an international star beforehand, he certianly is now. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ruslaan Mumtaz.
1. He Studied Finance
This may be somewhat surprising to a lot of people, but Ruslaan didn’t spend his entire life wanting to be an actor. Instead, he had dreams of having a career in finance so that is where he focused his studies. He told Filmi Beat, “I was always into academics. I wanted to pursue finance because that’s been an area of interest for me like forever. But then, once I and my group of friends had gone for a mock test for a CAT exam where I ended up doing very badly in it.”
2. His Mother Is An Actress
Although Ruslaan didn’t always feel like acting was his calling, the art of entertaining has always been in his blood. Ruslaan’s mother is well-known Indian actress, Anjana Mumtaz. Anjana has been in the industry for more than 50 years and she has earned over 100 acting credits.
3. He’s A Husband And Father
Ruslaan loves his work and he has dedicated lots of time to it, but nothing is more important to him than his family. He has been married to Nirali Mehta since 2017. Nirali is an entrepreneur and also works for a firm in India. The couple welcomed their first and only child together in March of 2020.
4. He’s An Avid Traveler
Ruslaan has alway had an adventurous spirit and he looks forward to having as many new experiences as possible. Needless to say, traveling is one of his favorite ways to fulfill that need. He has gotten the chance to visit places all over the world including Maldives, Thailand, and Italy.
5. He Auditioned For Slumdog Millionaire
The 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire became an international hit almost instantly and Ruslaan almost got the chance to be a part of it. He did four rounds of auditions for the movie in hopes of being cast in the lead role but he ultimately ended up losing the role to Dev Patel.
6. He’s Really Into Health And Fitness
When you spend as much time in front of the camera as Ruslaan does, always looking your best becomes a top priority. He spends a lot of time working out to maintain his great physique and he loves trying different methods of working out. Not only does regular exercise have lots of benefits for his physical health, but it’s a boost for his mental health as well.
7. He Doesn’t Have A Dream Role
Most actors have at least one role that they would like to play at some point during their career, but not Ruslaan. While talking to Filmi Beat, “There is nothing specific as such where I have seen the character and been like, ‘Wow, I would like to do that.’…My goal so far has been that whatever I get offered, hopefully I do it convincingly.”
8. He’s Not Comfortable Making Sexual Content
Most people who work in the entertainment industry know that doing a sex scene is almost inevitable at some point. As a result, it’s something they prepare themselves to get comfortable with. Ruslaan on the other hand, has avoided sex scenes during his career because he simply doesn’t feel comfortable doing them.
9. He’s A Brand Ambassador
Throughout his career Ruslaan has built a large fan base that includes people from different parts of the world. This fan base has resulted in a large social media following. On Instagram alone has has nearly 200,000 followers and this has given him the opportunity to collaborate with brands. He is currently an ambassador for a company called Alde Medi Impex Ltd.
10. He Doesn’t Let Trolls Bring Him Down
When you live your life in the public eye and your active on social media, you’re going to have to deal with lots of criticism. Ruslaan has had to deal with more than his fair share of negative comments, but he refuses to let internet trolls bring him down in real life.