10 Things You Didn’t Know About Russ Mayfield

TLC’s ’90 Day Fiance’ is a reality show/documentary which follows engaged couples which consist of one who is a foreigner and one who is an American citizen. The couple have applied for a ‘K-1’ visa, meaning they have but 90 days in which to wed before the visa expires and the foreign party must return to their homeland. Now, the visa is not given to simply give the couple the time needed to decide for sure if they really want to get married; it is to give them time to make wedding arrangements and have the actual ceremony. At the time the visa is granted, the pair have both already signed paperwork promising to wed. If they weren’t sure about marrying, the visa would not have been granted.
We have covered someone who was featured on ’90 Day Fiance’ before, so this isn’t our first ’10 Things’ list regarding such a couple, or person. Today we are going to get to know another from that show a little better: Russ Mayfield. He and his then-fiancee Paola. After their first run on the show, they came back to appear on the spinoff ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’, which gave fans an opportunity to catch up on what had been happening with Russ and Paola since their nuptials.
Whether you are a fan of the show or not, it has an interesting premise, and therefore some of the couples on there are fairly interesting as well. Put your fan level aside and read on with an open mind as we explore who Russ Mayfield is. We’ll take a look at his time on the show, his personal life, his career, and more. So, just sit back and relax, and give yourself some time to unwind and familiarize yourself with someone straight from the reality television vault…Russ Mayfield.
Here are 10 things you might not know about Russ Mayfield:
1. Birthdate and Zodiac Information
Russ was born on June 24, 1987, which means that he is a Cancer born in the Year of the Rabbit. Cancer men tend to be emotionally strong, yet have a bit of vulnerability about them that the opposite sex finds appealing. They are also passionate in most everything they do…in love, at work, and even at play. They are also very intuitive, which helps them to be good listeners, very understanding, and compassionate and kind. As a Rabbit child, Russ is likely tender and prefers the domestic life over a life of free-wheeling and partying. They are not easily angered, and usually avoid disagreements and fights if at all possible. Also, they will work to maintain the appearance that all is good in their relationships when other people are around.
2. Education & Early Jobs
Not only is Russ a high school graduate, he also has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, which he earned while attending Oklahoma State University. Once he graduated and hit the workforce, Russ interned on a variety of projects, and he also was employed as a career coach for a short time. Once he officially graduated, Mayfield got a job with Baker Hughes as a field engineer. After that, Devon Energy took him on as a drilling engineer. He then took employment with Pure Technologies, where he remained until 2018; that job gave him much needed experience in many different aspects of his chose profession. Today Russ works at Xylem, Inc. in Miami, Florida, where he is a technical project manager. He also does the television work that he has become a bit famous for, but he manages to juggle to two. He and wife Paola also sell special teas, which they offer for sale on social media.
3. Any Kids for Russ and Paola?
The answer is yes. As it turns out, Paola suffered a miscarriage at one point, and the couple was even forced to consider that she may not be able to carry a child full-term. The good news is that around the 2019 New Year she and Russ announced that she not only got pregnant, but had given birth to a beautiful, healthy son. His name is Axel.
4. Place of Residence
After their stint on ’90 Day Fiance’ and their marriage, Russ and his new bride moved to Oklahoma to live, which is where Russ attended college. But they didn’t remain there. Eventually they relocated to Miami, Florida with the intent of both of them being able to focus on their careers. While Russ is an engineer, his wife, Paola, is a personal trainer, model, and fashion designer. Between the two of them, they ought to make more than enough money to give little Axel a great life.
5. Russ’s Parents and Upbringing
He was born in Owasso, Oklahoma to parents Patty and Ron. There is really no information regarding what his parents do professionally, or whether or not Russ has any siblings. He was, however, brought up in Owasso, where he likely attended both primary and secondary schools before leaving home to pursue his studies at Oklahoma State, so it is no wonder he and Paola moved to Oklahoma right after they were married.
6. Net Worth
Russ is, of course, married, but it is unclear whether or not our source gave the estimated net worth considering both Russ and Paola, or just Russ alone. With that being said, Trend Celebs Now says that with the income he has earned from working in engineering, combined with what he has made from reality television appearances, Russ Mayfield has an estimated 2019 net worth that runs approximately between $1 and $5 million dollars. This is said to be up from last year, when it was estimated to be $1 million or less.
7. How Did Russ Meet Columbian Paola, Anyway?
During the time when Russ was working only as an engineer, which was way before he ever considered being on a reality television show, he had to do some traveling for his job. Once such trip took him to Columbia, where he ended up meeting his wife. The chance meeting seemed to be fate, as the pair got along very well right away, and while he was in Columbia they grew close, their relationship blossoming to the point that they married as soon as her K-1 visa was approved. No reason to wait, if you know you’ve met the one, right?
8. Social Media
Is Russ active on any of the more popular social media platforms? Of course! Isn’t everyone? Russ uses Instagram under @russ_mayfield, and he has approximately 265k followers. Find him on Twitter under @RustyNail624, where he takes great pride in admitting he is simply crazy over his beautiful wife. He can also be found on Facebook under Russ Mayfield. Give him a gander, because you might be surprised at all he posts regarding job, family, and more.
9. Getting Along
As with any committed relationship, Russ and Paola had, and probably will always have, wrinkles to iron out if they are to be together for life. Blasting News says that the pair had several challenges, especially in the beginning of their relationship, but they managed to work on themselves and then learn to work together. As a result, they are happy today, and they carry what they have learned with them daily so they can continue to have that happy relationship. It seems that challenges really do more good than harm if they are looked at in a constructive manner and used for good rather than bad.
10. Future Plans
Well, it sounds like these two have a long, happy future together, but what are Russ’s plans for the future? From the sound of things, he will continue to work in engineering, and it’s likely that he will continue to make appearances on the ’90 Day’ spinoffs for as long as he is invited; after all, the money is too good to pass up. Whether or not he wants to have more children, or plans to change careers, is up in the air. The fact is, he is currently happy and healthy, and will likely stay on his current path.
Well, it’s nice to know that a television reality couple is really making a go of things and finding happiness on this side of the picture tube. Russ seems to be wholly content with the hand life has dealt him. Hopefully he continues to play his cards right so he comes out of the game a winner. We wish both Russ and his small family only the best, and we expect that he will be seen in the future on some ’90 Day Fiance’ spinoff; but if not, well, best to you, Russ.