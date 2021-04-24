Russell Crowe Will be Zeus in ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’

If anyone is getting excited to think that there might be an epic throwdown between Thor and Zeus they might want to think twice since when it comes to Thor: Love & Thunder, Christian Bale has already signed on as Gorr the God Butcher, so it’s fair to say that a few gods might be getting the chop considering that Gorr might be doing a bit of pruning when it comes to the divine pantheons that exist in the MCU, or possibly will since the Marvel universe is expanding in a big way. Russell Crowe taking on the role of the Olympian deity is a nice surprise that has a lot of people wondering how things will play out. How many other deities will be involved is kind of hard to say since it does feel as though the introduction of Lady Thor will be a big part of this movie, and anything else feels as though it might be secondary. But if one has ever read the comics then they would know that the Norse pantheon is not the only one that has been given any kind of prominence in the Marvel universe, as the Olympians have had their place as well and they’ve been just as powerful as anyone might guess. In fact, there is a comic in which Zeus one-shotted the Hulk and disrupted his healing factor to the point that he could be easily subdued and chained to a rock by Hephaestus. But it’s very accurate to say that Gorr is not the Hulk, and in fact has been seen as strong enough, in the comics, to take on three different Thors from different timelines and still emerge victorious. By this estimation, Zeus doesn’t really have a lot of hope unless the MCU somehow makes him even stronger than Odin, which is always something that will start a debate since the power levels of the characters in the comics have been a long-standing discussion since the movies started up.
Within the realm of mythology, Zeus is by far and large one of the most powerful gods of his own pantheon and has been deemed a Skyfather in the Marvel universe along with many other gods that watch over their own pantheon. It’s bound to be interesting to see how many deities are really bound to be brought into this movie since anyone that claims the title of ‘God’ Butcher is bound to be a tough individual that’s not to be messed with. One of the only issues that might arise is if Lady Thor ends up being the one to take out Gorr on her own, since like it or not, the regular Thor does have an edge on Lady Thor even if she has an edge on him. While he has the experience, she has the intelligence and has a deeper connection with Mjolnir in the comics since it was seen that she could do far more with the hammer than Thor could imagine. Between the two of them, it does feel that Gorr could be defeated since they would easily complement one another in a manner that would help to turn the tide of battle, especially since they are comparable in a lot of ways such as strength, speed, and durability. But Zeus, who is seen as insanely powerful in the comics, still feels like he’ll be used as a sacrifice of sorts to Gorr, who is going to be carving his way through the MCU’s gods, or so one might assume, and won’t be stopped that easily. It’s fair to think that Zeus will put up a good fight and might even survive, but the God Butcher is no doubt going to be an extremely tough individual that will hopefully not be lessened in any way. This would mean that Thor and Lady Thor’s power levels will need to be increased obviously, and Zeus will no doubt have to be beefed up as well, but the fight that’s to come is going to be epic no doubt and will hopefully take its place as one of the MCU’s best fight scenes ever.
It’s going to be a while obviously until we get to see this since the next Thor movie doesn’t release until February of 2022, but plenty of people are going to be talking about it until then, that’s a certainty. Learning more and more about what to expect though and who will finally be stepping into the MCU is going to be fun since the franchise has already seen a bunch of new faces over the years, and it’s fair to say that there are still many that would be readily welcomed since there are plenty of actors who would be able to take on one role or another and make it work in a very convincing way. As the MCU continues to expand on a cosmic level it’s exciting to think that even more famous faces could take on the roles of characters that comic book lovers will want to see.