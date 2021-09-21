10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ruston Kelly

If the name Ruston Kelly is familiar, you’re probably a country music fan. He’s the man who worked hard to become a star, did what he could to make his name known in Nashville, and finally got his big break thanks to superstar Tim McGraw. While it might seem to everyone else that his path to success was a short one, this is one young man whose life has been fraught with ups and downs, and many darks times. He works daily to overcome the things that he no longer welcomes in his life, and he is a man his fans should learn to know better.
1. He is Young
Ruston Kelly was born in the 80s. He was born on July 31, 1988, which means he did not get to grow up in the 80s, but he does get to say he’s an 80s child. He also had the privilege of growing up in the 90s, which is second only to growing up in the 80s.
2. He is a Southerner
Kelly was born in a small town in South Carolina. He comes from Georgetown, South Carolina, where he was born and raised alongside his family. He didn’t spend his entire life there, but once you’re born in the south – you are a southerner.
3. He Wasn’t Always Ruston
To be clear, he has always been Ruston Samuel Kelly. That’s his birth name. We only mean to say he did not grow up going by his full name. He preferred Rusty as a child. Perhaps that is merely speculation. He may not have preferred Rusty, but that’s what he went by as a child. Professionally, however, he prefers to go by Ruston.
4. He Grew Up in the Midwest
We mentioned earlier that while he was born in South Carolina, he did not grow up in South Carolina. He spent the bulk of his childhood in the Midwest growing up in a small town called Wyoming, which is located in Ohio. He always played music, and much of the time he spent in Ohio as a child was spent on his music.
5. He’s a Recovering Drug Addict
Ruston Samuel Kelly is a recovering drug addict. You are never a former alcoholic or drug addict. You are a recovering alcoholic or drug addict. He began using drugs many years ago, and his life took a horrible turn. He overdosed in December 2015. He survived, but it was a turning point for the country star.
6. He is Sober
Following his overdose in 2015, Ruston began to take his future into his own hands. He knew he couldn’t continue to live the life he was living because he’d die. He knew at that point that he had to check himself into rehab. He did that, and he has been sober ever since. He works daily on his sobriety.
7. He Was Married
Three months after his drug overdose and subsequent visit to rehab, Ruston Kelly met a woman. She’s a famous country music star by the name of Kacey Musgraves, and they married only a year later. They met in March 2016, they married in October 2017, and they divorced in July 2020.
8. He is Dating a Model
Following his split from his ex-wife, he began dating a new woman. While no one knows the ins and outs of his new relationship, we do know that he and model Tori Barnes began dating sometime in early 2021. We believe they met at the beginning of the year and things worked out well for them afterward.
9. He Doesn’t Discuss His Divorce
The most the world knows about his divorce from Kacey Musgraves is that while their relationship was beautiful in the beginning, their ‘seasons changed,’ as Musgraves told Rolling Stone. Things changed, they went their own ways, and their marriage suffered. No more has been said about it.
10. Musgraves Felt Isolated
While neither Kelly nor Musgraves has ever said anything negative about the other, Musgraves did admit in her Rolling Stone interview that she simply felt isolated and it was not working. She felt that, during the pandemic, they could have continued their marriage by coasting through it and making it work for a few more years, but she didn’t want to do that, make things worse, or spend another moment feeling alone and lonely. They agreed to go their separate ways, and now things are different for both.