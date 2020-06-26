Rutledge Wood has been working in the TV industry for two decades and he’s gotten to do a lot of cool things in the process. However, one of the coolest of them all might just be his latest gig: the host of Netflix’s new gameshow, Floor is Lava. On the show, Rutledge provides commentary as contestants go through a series of bizarre obstacles that involve them avoiding the floor. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show is sure to be a hit. Although many NASCAR lovers and fans of other sports will likely already be familiar with Rutledge, his work on Netflix has introduced him to an even wider audience. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Rutledge Wood.
1. He Has A Degree In Marketing
Like lots of other people, Rutledge’s career path didn’t end up being exactly what he thought it would. After finishing high school, he enrolled in the University of Georgia where he earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing. While he doesn’t exactly work in marketing, I’m sure some of what he learned has come in handy throughout the years.
2. His Parents Own A BBQ Restaurant
Most people who are familiar with Rutledge know him best through the work he’s done with NASCAR. However, he also considers himself a bit of a foodie. Growing up in the south with parents who owned a BBQ restaurant helped him discover a great appreciation for good food.
3. He Got Into TV By Accident
Rutledge has been fortunate to have a successful career working in TV. However, it was something he kind of stumbled into by accident. He got his first job by responding to an ad on Craigslist. Rutledge told Skirts and Scuffs, “I started with SPEED in February of ’05 as the MC and DJ at the SPEED stage. It was a position through the marketing department and believe it or not, I actually saw the job listing on Craigslist. When I started, I didn’t know much about NASCAR but I fell in love with it quickly.”
4. His Father Taught Him How To Restore Cars
Rutledge is a huge car enthusiast, a passion he developed at a young age thanks to his father. His father not only taught him how to buy and sell cars, but he also taught him how to restore them. Rutledge now has a very impressive car collection, and he loves restoring all sorts of vehicles.
5. He’s a New Found Glory Fan
In addition to cars and food, Rutledge is also a big music fan. His favorite band is New Found Glory. For those who aren’t familiar with New Found Glory’s, the group has been around since the mid 90s and they’re most well-known for songs like “Hit of Miss” and “My Friends Over You”/
6. He’s A Family Man
Rutledge has spent a lot of time focusing on his career, but that isn’t the only thing he’s prioritized throughout the years. He’s also a dedicated family man who enjoys spending time with his loved ones. Rutledge is married Rachel Wood and the couple has three children together. He says that he and his wife think it’s important to teach their kids how to be kind to others. He told Life of Dad, “We try to teach our kids that all people come from different places. Everyone has different stuff on their plates…We need to make them understand that life is about treating people right, having a great time, and loving one another.”
7. He Loves Spending Time Outside
Rutledge’s schedule can get pretty hectic, but he still likes to find time to do things he enjoys. One of the things he enjoys the most is spending time outside. Rutledge is definitely an outdoors type of guy who likes to go fishing, work on cars, and enjoy the beauty of nature.
8. He’s An Alabama Native
Rutledge was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. However, that isn’t the only place that has played a huge role in the person he became. In the mid 90s, Rutledge and his family relocated to Georgia where he attended high school and went to college.
9. He Works With NBC Sports
Throughout his career, Rutledge had gotten the chance to work with several different networks one of which is NBC Sports. Most of his work with NBC includes NASCAR coverage, but he has covered other major sporting events as well. In 2016, he covered the summer Olympics.
10. He’s Serious About His Beard
Rutledge’s beard has become a huge part of his identity, and it’s something that he takes very seriously. He originally started growing his beard during college after he had a back surgery that made it uncomfortable for him to stand and shave. When he returned to school, he noticed the beard got him extra attention from the ladies.