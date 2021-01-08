10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ryan Claytor

When new broke that season 25 would be the first time a Black man would be featured on The Bachelor, people were more excited than usual to see which women would be chosen as contestants. Initially, 43 women were announced as possible contestants although only 32 have officially made it to the show so far. Ryan Claytor, one of the women originally listed as a contestant, is also one of the women who hasn’t made it to The Bachelor mansion – at least not yet. At the end of the first episode, we saw that there will be some surprise additions throughout the season, and there’s a chance that she will be one of them. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about The Bachelor contestant, Ryan Claytor.
1. She Is A Virginia Native
Ryan was born and raised in Virginia and it appears that she still lives there today. Being from the south is something that she and Matt will have in common although he currently lives in New York City. If she does make it to the show and becomes the lucky woman to receive the final rose, she’ll have to be open to relocating.
2. She Is A Delta
Black Greek letter organizations have played a major role in African American culture for more than a century. Ryan is a very proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. which was founded in 1913 at Howard University. The sorority has a long list of noteworthy members including Mara Brock Akil and Wilma Rudolph.
3. She Loves To Dance
Ryan loves to express herself and dancing is one of her favorite ways to do it. She has been a dancer for several years and has trained at the Alvin Ailey School in New York City. According to Dance Magazine, “Claytor has participated in the Ailey intensive three times, and attends the school year-round as part of its scholarship program. ”
4. She Attended James Madison University
During her college years, Ryan decided that she wanted to stay relatively close to home. She attended James Madison Universiy in Virginia. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information on what she majored in or when she graduated. Based on her love for dance, however, there’s a good chance she majored in something performance related.
5. She Loves To Hang Out By The Beach
As a trained dancer, Ryan works hard to keep her body in amazing shape and she isn’t shy about throwing on a bikini. When the weather is nice, you can usually find her handing out by the water and soaking up some sun. It also appears that she enjoys going boating.
6. She Is Been On TV Before
If Ryan does make it to The Bachelor, it won’t be her first time being on a TV show. According to her Instagram bio, she is a dancer on the TV show Pose which airs on FX. Since she doesn’t have an IMDB page yet, it’s hard to tell how many episodes of the show she’s been in.
7. She Is 26-Years-Old
In 2019, Ryan shared an Instagram post celebrating her 25th birthday which leads us to believe that she is currently 26-years-old. If that’s the case, she is only two years younger than Matt James and five years older than the youngest woman in the house, Kit Keenan.
8. She Likes To Stay Low Key
From what we’ve gathered so far, Ryan is the kind of person who doesn’t like to put too much of her business out there. Sure, being a professional dancer means that she’s probably no stranger to being in the spotlight, but it also doesn’t mean that she’s pressed for attention. She does have a pretty active social media presence, but she doesn’t post about her private life.
9. She Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following
Typically, appearing on The Bachelor is an instant ticket to becoming a social media influencer. Since Ryan hasn’t actually been featured on the show, her social media page hasn’t gotten a lot of attention from fans. At the moment, she has just over 2,400 followers on Instagram. It’ll be interesting to see how drastically that number changes if she ever does make it to The Bachelor mansion.
10. She Is Into Fashion
Dancing may be Ryan’s main focus in life, but it’s certainly not her only interest. She also seems to be into fashion and she has a great sense of style. She knows how to put an outfit together for any occasion or event and clothing is yet another way for her to express herself.