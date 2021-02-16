Some people may be under the impression that Ryan-James Hatanaka is new to the acting scene, but that isn’t true at all. He’s actually been acting professionally for over a decade, and working on his career for even longer. Originally from Canada, Ryan has been working very hard to establish himself as an international talent. His versatility and ability to light up any screen has served him well over the years and many people have fallen in love with his work. He is best-known for his role as Dr. Evan Wallace in Nurses, but there’s a new role that has also gotten him a lot of attention. He is a cast member in the CW series Nancy Drew and the show has given him the chance to share his skills with an even wider audience. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ryan-James Hatanaka.
1. He Got Into Acting At An Early Age
There aren’t many people out there who are able to find their calling in middle school, but Ryan is one of the lucky few. He got into acting when he was in fifth grade when he was cast in a school play. It didn’t take him long to realize that acting was something he really wanted to do.
2. He’s A Black Belt
If there’s one person you don’t want to mess with, it’s Ryan. He has been a very active person for his entire life and he is a black belt in karate. His martial arts training and love for physicality has come in handy during his acting career. On several occasions he’s been able to do his own stunts.
3. He Loves Doing Home Renovation Projects
Acting may be Ryan’s focus now, but there’s a chance some time on HGTV could be in his future. When he isn’t busy with work, Ryan loves working on renovation projects around the house and he seems to be very good at it. He often shares the different projects he’s working on with his followers on Instagram.
4. He’s An NYU Alum
After earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Toronto and training at the National Theatre School of Canada, Ryan went on to study at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. He graduated from NYU with an MFA in acting. He eventually returned to the university to teach stage combat.
5. It’s A Wonderful Life Is His Favorite Christmas Movie
There are lots of people who believe that Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and Ryan would agree. He always looks forward to celebrating the holidays with his loved ones and he told Moments with Mercy that It’s A Wonderful Life is his favorite Christmas movie of all-time.
6. He Enjoys The Outdoors
We all need a place to go where we can clear our heads and simply relax without having to worry about anything. For Ryan, that place is the great outdoors. Ryan loves spending as much time outside as he can. He enjoys doing things like going swimming, hiking, and working out.
7. Family Is Important To Him
Ryan doesn’t have any children of his own, but family is still one of his top priorities. In an interview with Macaila Britton Ryan shared, “Family is very important to me- I have a very connected family. We talk a lot and really trust each other. It’s a really important thing to me.”
8. He Is Half Japanese
Ryan comes from a very diverse background and it’s something he’s extremely proud of. His mother is Japanese-Canadian and his father was Scottish and indigenous Canadian. Ryan’s mother is a paraplegic. Sadly, Ryan’s father passed away in a plane crash before Ryan was born.
9. He’s A Hugh Jackman Fan
One of the cool things about acting is that it’s really easy to access other actors’ work so you can learn and decide if there’s anything you want to incorporate in your own work. One of the actors Ryan has always loved to watch is the legendary Hugh Jackman. When talking about his appreciation for Jackman, Ryan told Moments with Mercy, “He does theatre, film, musicals,
comedy, drama, action, period pieces, romance – I love the diversity of roles he chooses.”
10. He’s A Writer
Ryan has devoted all of his energy to acting so far, but that won’t always be the case. He is also a talented writer. Although he doesn’t currently have any official screen writing credits, Ryan is constantly working on his craft and has some projects that he hopes to share with the world soon.