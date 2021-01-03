Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Ryan Kattner

It’s not like you don’t know the name Ryan Kattner, but it’s not like you do. While the musician has a huge number of fans following his career, he’s not someone with a household name. However, he is dating a famous sitcom actress by the name of Constance Wu, and the two made headlines as 2020 came to a close and 2021 began. It turns out that they had a baby in 2020 and no one knew. Of course, it’s easy to have a baby when you’re at home, not working, not leaving the house, and no one can see your face, and that’s what they did. So, who is the actress’ main man and the father of her baby? Let’s find out.

1. He is From Philly

Ryan Kattner was born and raised in Philadelphia. He’s a Pennsylvania native who grew up in the city learning to love music and appreciate the art. He began his career in singing when he was there, and he started his own band, experimented with his sound, and really worked it out.

2. He’s Had a Rough Time

He once came out and said that around 2008, he was living the worst years of his life. He said two of his close friends passed, he was basically homeless, and he was definitely not living his best life. He wasn’t happy, he wasn’t doing what he wanted to be doing, and he was having a difficult time. Thankfully, his life did turn around.

3. He’s an Accidental Musician

One thing that many people don’t realize about the musician is that he’s accidentally a musician. He didn’t really mean to become one, but he needed a creative outlet for his life, and he turned to music. That’s kind of awesome.

4. He Was Going to Be A Writer

In his early days, he thought he would grow up to become a writer. He actually went to college to become a dramatic writer. We’d say that while he might not be writing what he thought he’d be writing at this point in his life, he is writing music – and that’s quite dramatic.

5. He’s Not a Musicians Musician

While we don’t exactly know what that means, he’s a man who says that he frustrates musicians. He does not find them to be nearly as like-minded as one might imagine a musician being when you become one. He is a writer first and foremost, and many musicians are not. He feels that he is surrounded by brilliance in the musicians he knows and works with, but that he feels they are frustrated by him more often than not.

6. He Once Glued His Own Lip Together

There are days when things just don’t go your way, and you have to do what you have to do to get through to yourself. There was a time when he once split his lip open, and it hurt. He had to do something about it, and superglue seemed like the best way to rectify the situation. We cannot say we’d go with it, but it works.

7. His Relationship is Private

While many knew that Constance Wu, the famed actress, and the musician were together, there is so much speculation about it. No one knows how long they’ve been together. There is so much we don’t know about them, but that never stops the press from speculating on the time that they’ve been together. We’ll just leave it as the fact that we don’t know.

8. He’s a Dad

We also don’t know if he has other kids, but we know that he and Wu had their first baby together over the summer of 2020. Honestly, that’s been a while considering it’s now the beginning of 2021 and things are just as exciting as ever. They welcomed a baby girl in the summer, and we have a feeling he’s probably enamored by her. That’s how dads are with their baby girls.

9. He’s Private

If you haven’t realized it already, he’s a man with a lot of privacy in his life. He doesn’t share much about his personal life, and he doesn’t spend much time caring what we all think. He’s all about keeping his life to himself, and we are down with that. However, we’d love to see a baby photo!

10. He’s Talented

Perhaps he called himself frustrating or that he’s not a musician in a traditional sense, or that he accidentally came into this line of work following his college days, but he’s talented. He doesn’t deny this, but we often wonder how much he realizes just how talented he really is.

