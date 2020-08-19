10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ryan Marie Miocic

If you’re not familiar with the heavyweight world, you probably don’t know much about Stipe Miocic and his wife, Ryan Marie. However, you might be a huge fan, and everything we have to say today is going to be useless information because you already know it. Either way, she’s really something special, and we thought we might get to know her a little better. We’ve already learned a lot about her through the eyes of her adoring husband, who is a multi-UFC heavyweight champion, over the years, but we feel that there might be more to her than just the amazing things that he sees in her.
1. She’s a Real Estate Agent
When she’s not traveling with her famous husband to see him fight, she’s home in Cleveland selling houses to those who want to find their forever home. Or their for now home. Or their starter home. Or their whatever home. She works hard, and she is very good at what she does.
2. She’s a Mom
She and her husband have a daughter who turned 2 in 2020. Her name is Meelah, and she calls her husband a ball of mush when it comes to their little girl. They both love being parents, being present with her, and being a family together. They enjoy their quality time together more than anything.
3. She’s Always Worried
The one thing that happens when her husband is fighting is the worry. She constantly worries about his health and his safety, and she doesn’t care about the win. This is the man she loves and the father of their daughter, and all she does is worry about how he will come home after a fight.
4. She Was a Hairstylist
Many sources online say that before she became a real estate agent, she worked hard as a hair stylist. There’s not much available in terms of details about her time as a hair stylist, but she decided to take up a new career after spending some time in this one.
5. She Was a Nurse
Word is that once she was done with her career as a hair stylist, she decided she would go to nursing school. If the internet is accurate, she spent some time learning to become a registered nurse. Did she do this so that she could help her husband better after his fights? We don’t really know.
6. She’s Proud of Her Husband
Of course she is proud of him for his role as a champion, but she is also proud of him for his big heart and for doing what he loves. Even though he is a champion in the UFC, he still works outside of fighting. He’s a volunteer firefighter and an EMT, and he hopes to get a full-time job as a firefighter. He loves what he does, and she is so proud that her husband wants to help the world.
7. Her Brother Introduced Them
Her own brother is also a firefighter. He decided that he would introduce his friend, Stipe, to his sister back in 2013. They hit it off right away, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. She probably appreciates her brother a lot, and he probably appreciates his friend a lot in return.
8. She’s a Big Fan of Her Husband
If you take some time to get to know this couple via their social media pages, you’ll see that she’s the number one fan her husband has. She’s his number one, and he is hers. She’s always telling the world how amazing he is, and she calls him a “Shining example of a hero, a family man, a role model for kids and everyone else he encounters,” among other things.
9. She’s Not Afraid to Make Fun
On her Instagram feed, she’s got a photo of herself with her husband from September 7, 2019 in which Stipe Miocic has a killer moustache. She calls him the Stache in her caption, and we had to laugh. We also always love it when men find the time to grow one and try and pull it off on their own time, and the wives who just accept that it’s part of their life for a time with all the grace in the world.
10. She’s Inspired by Her Husband
As any couple should be, they inspire one another with their personalities, their love, and everything else in between. We appreciate that they appreciate one another so much, and we do wish more couples felt this way about one another. It’s beautiful, and it’s always something we celebrate.