10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ryan Michelle Bathe

Ryan Michelle Bathe has the kind of energy that simply glows through the screen. She made her debut on screen appearance in 2001, and she has stayed on our screens in some capacity ever since. She is best-known for her roles in several shows including Retired at 35, Army Wives, The First Wives Club, and All Rise. Not only can she play any kind of role, but she brings something unique to ever opportunity. Although her TV appearances are what she is best-known for, she’s also had some movie roles as well. Most recently, she appeared in the Amazon Prime movie, Sylvie’s Love. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ryan Michelle Bathe.

1. She Grew Up In Connecticut

Connecticut is one of those places people tend to forget about unless they’re from there or know someone who is. For Ryan Michelle Bathe, however, it’s the place she called home for much of her life. Although she was born in St. Louis, she was raised in CT and attended high school there.

2. She’s A Stanford Alum

Ryan has plenty of natural talent, but she’s also put in lots of hard work to make the most of her skills. She attended Stanford University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1998. She then went on to study at New York University where she earned a master of fine arts degree.

3. She’s A Delta

Greek letter organizations have been a part of African American culture for more than a century. Ryan is a very proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. The sorority is part of what is considered ‘The Divine Nine’ and was founded at Howard University in 1913. We weren’t able to locate any information on which chapter Ryan is a part of.

4. She Suffered From Postpartum Depression

Welcoming a new life into the world is one of the happiest moments in parents’ lives, but it can also be one of the most challenging. An article from Hollywood Life revealed that Ryan dealt with postpartum after the birth of her first child. She admitted that she felt inadequate as a parent and also felt overwhelmed at the idea of losing weight and getting back to work.

5. She’s A Big Jill Scott Fan

Being cast in The First Wives Club was a great moment for Ryan. In addition to being a great opportunity for her career, it also gave her the chance to work alongside someone she’s always admired: Jill Scott. During an interview with In Style, Ryan said, “My biggest fear was that Jill Scott was going to call security on me. I didn’t want to geek out on her so much that she was like, “Who is this crazy girl, and why is this a parody of Single White Female?” But I held it together and didn’t scare her off. I can’t even tell you what it’s like to meet someone that you’ve held in such esteem and have her be everything you wanted her to be. She is such an amazing woman.”

6. She’s Married To Sterling K. Brown

Unless you’re up on all of the celebrity couples, you may not have known that Ryan is married to This Is Us Star, Sterling K. Brown. The two met while they were both students at Stanford and have been married since 2007. They have two children together. Sterling and Ryan have gotten to work together on shows like Army Wives and This Is Us.

7. She Loves Using Her Platform To Raise Awareness To Important Causes

Ryan isn’t afraid to speak her mind and she has made it a point to use her celebrity status to help share information about causes that are important to her. Her Instagram account is full of information and resources about topics like politics, parenting, and social justice.

8. She’s A Producer

Ryan’s work in front of the camera is what has made her famous, but she’s also explored the other side as well. In 2018, she produced three episodes of the series Every Other Weekend. Those are her only production credits at the moment, but it’ll be interesting to see if she does more in the future.

9. She’s Made Appearances On Some Very Popular Shows

At this point in her career, Ryan has 40 acting credits and among them are some very impressive projects. She has made guest appearances on several very successful shows. In addition to Army Wives and This Is Us, she has also been in Bones, Empire, and Girlfriends.

10. She Loves Uplifting Other Women

The entertainment industry is one of the many places where it can be especially difficult for women. Ryan loves getting the opportunity to empower women – whether it be personally or professionally. She is passionate about issues surrounding women and has used her voice to amplify them.

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

