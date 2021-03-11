Getting the chance to do a blind audition for The Voice can be a make it or break it moment in a singer’s career. Fortunately for Ryleigh Modig, the moment went better for her than she could have imagined. Her performance of Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over” was one that most viewers won’t forget. By the end of the song, both Nick and Kelly had turned around to see who was responsible for the beautiful and powerful voice. Ryleigh made the decision to join Kelly’s team and she’s looking forward to seeing what her time on The Voice has to offer her. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ryleigh Modig from The Voice.
1. She Is A Massachusetts Native
Ryleigh was born and raised in Spencer, MA which is located a little more than an hour outside of Boston. In 2017, Ryleigh won the WCCA’s New Voices Award which is given out by a local news station. Now that she’s made it to The Voice, there are a lot of people back in her home town rooting for her.
2. She Plays The Guitar
America got a chance to hear Ryleigh’s incredible voice during her audition, but what they didn’t get to experience is her skills on the guitar. Since The Voice is obviously primarily focused on singing, she may not be able to incorporate the instrument into her performances during the season.
3. She Is A Mac Miller Fan
Even though we don’t know a ton about Ryleigh’s taste in music, one thing we do know is that she is a big fan of the late rapper, Mac Miller. She has made it a point to wish him a happy birthday on social media since his passing and she has shared several photos of him.
4. She Is A Private Person
Just because Ryliegh is on her way to being a start doesn’t mean that she wants to turn her life into an open book for the whole world to see. Ryliegh actually appears to be quite the opposite. She hasn’t shared much information about her personal life and her social media posts don’t reveal much about who she is outside of music.
5. She Has Released Her Own Music
One of the things that makes The Voice such an intense competition is that people can audition at almost any stage in their career. Some contestants have little to no performance experience while others have been doing shows for years. Ryliegh is one of the people who is on the more experienced end and she has already released her own music. Her debut single “Statue” came out in 2019.
6. She Supports Social Justice
Ryleigh is all about doing her part to contribute in making the world a better place. She is very passionate about social justice and human rights and she has used her social media presence as a way to raise awareness for the issues that are most important to her.
7. She Has A YouTube Channel
If you saw Ryleigh’s performance on The Voice then you would probably agree that hearing her sing once simply isn’t enough. Fortunately, there are other ways to hear her stunning voice. Her YouTube channel has a few videos of Ryleigh singing including one video of her singing an original song.
8. She Is Not Afraid Of Change
Change can be an uncomfortable thing to deal with, even when it’s for the better. Ryleigh has gotten to a place in her life where she is embracing the changes that are happening in her life. She’s very excited about the road ahead no matter what it has in store for her.
9. She Is Gay
After her performance Kelly and Nick were both trying to persuade her to join their team. Nick decided that turning on the charm would be a good way to sway Ryleigh to work with him. When Kelly expressed some concern because she wouldn’t be able to use the same tactic, Ryleigh surprised everyone be revealing that she is gay. The moment ended up being a big hit on Twitter and lots of viewers really loved Ryleigh’s personality.
10. She’s Grateful For All The Support She’s Gotten So Far
Ryleigh’s career is just getting started, but she already has a lot of people who are rooting for her. In addition to the people close to her, lots of people in her hometown have also been showing her love. She appreciates all the support she’s gotten and she’s ready to make everyone proud by hopefully winning The Voice.