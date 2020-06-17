For nearly 20 years, Sabrina Sato has been a bold presence in the Brazilian entertainment world. Best-known for her work as a TV host, and since 2014 she has had her own show. However, it looks like Sabrina is currently focusing her energy on the world of acting. She is a cast member in the new Netflix series, Reality Z, and fans all over the world are finally getting a taste of her incredible talent. Even though the series was initially made in Portugeuse, it has been released in several countries and dubbed in multiple languages. The first 18 years of Sabrina’s career have been great, and the next 18 are shaping up to be even better. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sabrina Sato.
1. She’s Really Into Fitness
Working out on a regular basis is a hard thing for lots of people to do, but Sabrina Sato isn’t one of those people. Staying in good shape is one of her top priorities and she makes it a point to exercise consistently. From weight training, to cardio, to dancing, Sabrina likes to keep her workouts fun and fresh.
2. She’s A Mother
Being a career woman and a mother aren’t easy jobs, but Sabrina Sato manages to do them both with grace. She is the proud mother of a baby girl named Zoe, who she gave birth to in 2018. Zoe has her own Instagram account where she currently has over 750,000 followers.
3. She’s A YouTuber
Although she is mostly labeled as a comedian or TV host, Sabrina Sato is really a content creator at heart. She loves creating things to share with her fans which is what led her to start a YouTube channel. She has over 1 million subscribers on the platform and uploads content on a regular basis.
4. She Gave Justin Timberlake Her Butt
In 2013, Sabrina became part of one of the most awkward interviews ever when she sat down to ask Justin Timberlake a few questions. The interview was already a little strange because there was clearly a language barrier. However, things to an even stranger turn when Sabrina gifted Justin with an autographed mold of her butt. Yes, the moment was as bizarre as it sounds and Justin clearly didn’t know how to react.
5. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Sabrina has a large social media presence that includes over 27 million followers on Instagram. While some may think having lots of followers is just a popularity contest, it’s truly much more than that. Like many other people with large followings, she has been able to turn her large fan base into a business opportunity. She has worked with several brands and is currently a brand ambassador for a Brazilian baby formula company called Kabrimil.
6. She Was On The Cover Of Vogue Magazine
Sabrina’s name may not be that well-known to the American audience, but she is definitely a force to be reckoned with in Brazil. In addition to her work on TV, she has also done some modeling in the country and has even has appeared on the cover of Vogue Brazil.
7. She Loves Fashion
Sabrina has a very bright personality, and she loves expressing that through her clothing. For Sabrina, clothes are more than just something she wears out of necessity, she likes to wear things that make a statement. She is known for outfits with very bold colors and she is often in attendance at fashion shows and other style events.
8. She’s Available For Speaking Arrangements
As a well respected TV personality and entertainer, there are many people who are interested in what Sabrina has to say. According to Speakerpedia, she is available for public speaking opportunities, however, her booking price isn’t currently listed on the site.
9. She Is Half Japanese
Even though Sabrina was born and raised in Brazil, most of her family’s ancestry actually comes from other parts of the world. Sabrina is half Japanese on her mother’s side, 1/4 Lebanese, and 1/4 Swiss on her father’s side. Sabrina is fluent in Portuguese and speaks a bit of English, but it’s unclear if she speaks any Japanese.
10. She Posed For Playboy
Sabrina Sato is a natural in front of the camera and she definitely isn’t shy about showing off her body. After all, she’s worked very hard to be in amazing shape. She has posed nude twice for Playboy Brazil with one of those times landing her on the cover of the Magazine.