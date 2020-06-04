Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sadaf Kanwal

Sadaf Kanwal is an actress and model from Pakistan. She has recently been in the headlines as she has married fellow actor Shehroz Sabzwari. Here are ten things about her that you may not know.

1. She Is The Granddaughter Of Salma Mumtaz

Her grandmother is the actress Salma Mumtaz. She was a dancer as well as an actress and it is estimated that she appeared in over 300 movies throughout her career, which began in the 1960s. This may be where Sadaf’s interest in acting came from. Her aunt, Nida Mumtaz, is also an actress and she continues to act up until this day.

2. She Started Modeling When She Was Eighteen

She began her modeling career when she was eighteen years old. She has had a very successful career and has been involved in several high profile campaigns. She is one of the most famous models in Pakistan and it is still modeling for which she is best known. She is very much in demand for modeling work because she is instantly recognizable in every picture. Even though she has recently started acting, she plans to continue modeling in the near future.

3. She Has A Close Relationship With Her Family

Business Recorder reported that when her nephew was born, she referred to him on her social media accounts as her ‘forever Prince Charming’.  She has always been close to her family, but they became even closer when they lost her father a few years ago. When she shared the news about her father passing away, her fans were quick to offer messages of support, and so they were also pleased to see that the family had some happiness in their form of a new baby. Her family have been very supportive as she has made the transition from modeling to acting.

4. She Has Won Several Awards For Her Modeling

She has had a very successful modeling career, and has won several awards. She has won the Model of the Year Award at the Lux Style Awards on two occasions, in 2015 and 2019. These awards have been held an annual basis since 2002 and they celebrate style in all aspects of the entertainment industry including film and music, as well as fashion. As she looks to progress her career as an actress, she may one day win a Lux award in a different category.

5. She Had Her First Acting Role In 2017

In 2017 she had her first acting role in the movie Balu Mahi. She played the part of Sharmeen Mukhtiyar, and it was the bubbly personality of the character that first attracted her to this role. When she was offered the part, she was not sure that acting would be something that she would be good at. She decided to give it a go anyway and credits the directors and her co-stars in helping her to make a success of it. She has most recently appeared as a guest character on the TV show Alif, which is a period drama.

6. She Has One Million Followers On Instagram

Images reported that she became the first Pakistani model to reach one million followers on Instagram. She received many posts from her friends in both the modeling and acting communities offering their congratulations when she reached this milestone. It is not something that many other members of the Pakistani entertainment industry have achieved and it helps to show how successful she has been as a model. As she does more acting work in the future, then the number of followers she has could increase even more.

7. She Would Like To Be Remembered As An Actress

She recognizes that while modeling is something she has been very successful at so far, the career of a model does not always last that long. She is wary of trying to hang onto this career for too long, although it is not something she is ready to give up just yet. The acting work that she has done so far has given her an appetite to expand this career even further. Eventually, she would like to be known as an actress rather than a model, but she knows that this is going to require a lot of hard work on her part.

8. She Was Rumored To Be The Reason Sabzwari’s First Marriage Ended

When Shehroz Sabzwari announced that he and his first wife were getting divorced, many people blamed Sadaf, as there were rumors that the two were having an affair. This is something that both parties denied and his ex-wife remained silent on the matter. They insisted their relationship only began after his first marriage had already ended. Sadaf and Shehroz’s marriage took place only a few months after his divorce was finalized, and this has not helped the rumors to die down.

9. She Changed Her Name To Sadaf Sabzwari On Instagram Before News Of Her Marriage Broke

According to Gulf News, rumors that the couple were married began to circulate when she changed her name to Sadaf Sabzwari on Instagram. A few days later, they both posted photographs from the ceremony on their personal Instagram accounts and expressed their happiness about their union. Shehroz is also an actor and has starred in a number of TV shows and movies in Pakistan.

10. She Tries To Encourage Positivity On Her Social Media

She creates a lot of posts on her social media accounts about the importance of doing things that make you happy. This is something that she tries to remind herself of every day and it is a message that she wants to share with her followers. There has been some controversy over the part that she played in the break up of Shehroz and his first wife, and she has received some negative comments because of it. Despite this, she remains upbeat and this shows people that she tries to rise above the negative things that people have to say about her.


Jennifer Borama
