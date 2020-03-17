10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sadie Robertson

‘Duck Dynasty’ star Sadie Robertson came into the limelight through the aforementioned A & E television program, which also stars her grandfather, Phil, and father Willie. Willie is also the CEO of the family company. Today, she is not only recognized for her work on the reality show, but is considered an actress by her own right. What makes Sadie tick? She has much to be thankful for, from her successful acting career to a successful autobiography, devotional, and work of fiction. This multi-talented young lady seems to be able to do it all, and it would be interesting to get to know her a bit better. So let’s do just that. Below, we have made one of our famous lists, which shares ten facts about Sadie Robertson that most are unaware of. If you are like us, you are going to be pleasantly surprised, because Sadie is far more than just a pretty face. Don’t go anywhere, or you’ll be missing out on a lot. From her humble beginnings on ‘Duck Dynasty’ to her love for sharing her spirituality and creativity through written word, Sadie is a force to be reckoned with. Read on and discover more about this dynamic, beautiful lady.
1. Birth and Earlier Years
Sadie Bess Robertson was born June 11, 1997 to Willie Robertson and wife Korie. She has five brothers and sisters: Bella, Rowdy, Willie, Jr., John, and Rebecca. She is 22-years old, and attended Quachita Christian Academy, from which she graduated successfully. Born in Monroe, Louisiana, Sadie was also raised there, where she gained fame starring as herself in the reality television show ‘Duck Dynasty’, which chronicled the daily lives of her and her family and their business empire, Duck Commander.
2. She Is An Athlete
Sadie isn’t just book smart, she is also athletic. While attending Quachita Christian Academy in 2013, Sadie ranked 6th in the entire state of Louisiana in the sport of javelin throwing. She also ran track and played basketball. With all the hard work it takes just to qualify, combined with the multiple other projects she has successfully completed, it is any wonder they girl has had any time for herself. She managed to make her school and family very proud with this accomplishment, however.
3. Sadie is Also a Talented Vocalist
In addition, Sadie joined singer Allison Krause in a duet of ‘Away in a Manger’, which was featured on an album entitled ‘Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas’. It wasn’t just a fly-by-night project. The album ended up being a bestseller for the family, and featured many other songs that turned out beautifully.
4. Acting, Writing, Singing, and Dancing
She also showed off her fancy footwork on Season 19 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, and she not only impressed the judges, she was the first runner-up. It’s no doubt that her athletic background and musical ability both contributed wonderfully to the high placement she got in this competition, as we all know from watching how difficult the training can be for these competitors. It’s nothing to shake a stick at.
5. Other Acting Pursuits
Having been raised in a family that was famous for being on television, Sadie was groomed to be successful doing the same by her parents, Korie and Willie, and the family encouraged her greatly to go after her goals when it came to having a television career. Other successful television pursuits that Sadie was involved in include ‘I Am Not Ashamed’ and ‘God’s Not Dead’, both Christian works. Both also brought recognition to the young actress.
6. YouTube Experiences
It wasn’t until after she experienced fame on ‘Duck Dynasty’ that Sadie started her own YouTube channel. Entitled ‘The New Different’, it was aimed at the younger generation, and teenagers loved it enough to tune into her video contributions like crazy. She was able to share her faith with them, as well as how that faith was lived out in her daily life, even through peer pressure and other obstacles. Recently, she stated that she is willing to have a tour in the future that would enable her to meet her fans and help them get to know her. We think that’s a wonderful idea!
7. Fashion Design
This is one blessed girl, indeed. Here is another addition to her already packed resume. In 2013, Sadie collaborated with a known fashion designer named Sherri Hill. Together, the pair designed a line of prom dresses, but the experience didn’t stop there. Sadie also modeled the dresses in 2013 at New York’s Fashion Week. The dresses have been marketed under the label ‘Live Original by Sadie Robertson,’
8. Personal Struggles
With all of her success, it is difficult to imagine that Sadie has had many real problems. But the fact is that she is human, just like all of us, and problems come. In September of 2017, in an attempt to help others who may be struggling with a similar issue, Sadie shared the fact that she had been fighting against an eating disorder that she had been keeping a secret for some time. She said the battle last for a year. In a blog, she admitted that the disorder was kept from everyone in her life, including her mother Korie, and that she fought the issue utterly alone; it was a very dark time for her, and her ‘self-worth was demolished’. According to Sadie, the problem began when she was a contestant on ‘Dancing with the Stars’.
9. Relationship History and Married Life
Sadie’s first boyfriend was Blake Coward, who she dated from 2014 to 2016. After the breakup of that relationship, Sadie began to date now-husband Christian Huff, and the pair became engaged after only nine months of dating. Between Blake and Christian, she briefly dated A&M quarterback Trevor Knight, and then actor Austin North. She and Christian just married on November 25, 2019, less than two weeks ago. Congratulations to the newlyweds!
10. Her Written Works
As a writer, I find myself particularly impressed with her productivity as an author. Books that Sadie has written are Christian-based, and vary in genre from autobiographical to fictional. Titles she has had published include ‘The Poultry and Game Cookbook’ (2014), ‘Live Original’ (2014), ‘Finding Freedom: An 8-Week Journey Recapturing Your Identity, Faith, and Body Image’ (2018), ‘Live Fearless: A Call to Power, Passion, and Purpose’ (2018), ‘Live: Remain Alive, Be Alive’ (due out in 2020), ‘Life Just Got Real: A Live Original Novel’ (2016), and the ‘Live Original Devotional’ (2016). So impressive and simply incredible.
This is one amazing young lady, to say the very least. From overcoming an eating disorder to standing up for her grandfather, Phil, after his interview with GQ, she has exhibited grace under pressure and success as an individual that is rare. We cheer for her, and wish her nothing but the most positive and productive of successes in her years to come. We should all aim to be more like this girl and strive for success on our own two feet, apart from the success of others. It is our hope that her future brings happiness to her and her new husband, Christian, and that we all hear good things from her soon.