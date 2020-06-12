Lots of hip-hop fans feels like the game has been oversaturated as of late. With new artists constantly putting out new music, it can be hard to get down to the good stuff. However, even in a sea of new releases, Saint Jhn stands out – partly because he isn’t as new to the scene some people may think. Saint Jhn has been working hard to make a name for himself for over a decade, and he’s finally reaping the benefits. The Brooklyn based rapper has a unique stand that sets him apart from his contemporaries. He is best-known for his hit single “Roses” and the song “Brown Skin Girl” which features Beyonce and Wiz Kid. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Saint Jhn.
1. He Previously Released Music Under A Different Name
Saint Jhn has been in the music industry for over 10 years, but you may not be able to tell by Googling his name. That’s because prior to 2018, he was releasing music under the name Carlos St. John which is his government name. However, as he evolved both personally and professionally, he decided to change his stage name.
2. He Has His Own Clothing Line
Music isn’t the only industry Saint Jhn is involved in, he also has his foot in the fashion industry as well. He has a clothing like called Christian Sex Club. Saint Jhn said that he grew up in a very religious home where his mother forced him to go to church every week and this is what inspired the name.
3. He’s Written For Other Artists
Although Saint Jhn’s career as an artist is just gaining traction, he’s already well-known and highly respected behind the scenes. For the last several years, he has helped write songs for other artists including Usher, DVSN, and Jidenna. He also wrote some songs for Rihanna but unfortunately she didn’t end up picking any of them up.
4. He Makes Music That He Wants To Hear
One of the hardest things about being an artist is finding balance between making music that you love and making music that the public will appreciate. Saint Jhn likes to take the selfish approach. He says, “I made the music that I wanted to hear. For me, it’s a selfish, cathartic experience. I get to say what I want to say. How I feel at the time. I can change my mind. I can live in the moment. It’s selfish. It’s so expressive it’s all coming from within.” Fortunately for Saint Jhn, the music he wants to hear is exactly what the rest of the world wants to hear.
5. Music Has Allowed Him To See The World
Working in the music industry has given Saint Jhn lots of incredible opportunities. One of those opportunities has been the ability to travel the world. He told Okay Player, “I went to Egypt for the first time to do a show. I sold out a show in Egypt. I sold out a show in Russia. London. Paris. Ten thousand people in Rome. Belgium. Frankfurt, Cologne, both in Germany. Amsterdam. I’ve seen all different parts of America that I didn’t even know were real.”
6. He Used To Sell Drugs
Saint Jhn’s path hasn’t always led him towards music. He grew up around drugs dealers and admits that for a while he sold drugs, too. However, he says that it didn’t last long because it simply wasn’t for him. Still, some of those experiences have stayed with him and inspired his music.
7. His Mom Was An Actress
Saint Jhn’s mother, Sharon Rosita, was an actress in the United Kingdom where she had several TV roles during the 70s and 80s. Rosita was best-known for her role as Kate Moses in the soap opera Brookside. She eventually relocated to the United States and left acting behind and became a minister.
8. He Is Inspired By Poverty
Inspiration can be found in the most unique places. For Saint Jhn, that place is poverty. In an interview with Complex, he said, “,I don’t come from nothing and I remember real vividly every day, everything that I do that feels new, any type of luxurious experience that I have, I remember where I came from. Sometimes something feels foreign to me. It’s because I’m not used to having much. That inspires me.”
9. He Loves Mosh Pits
Saint Jhn might not be a rockstar, but he usually performs like one. He loves interacting with fans at his shows and often jumps off stage into mosh pits in the crowd. Although this may seem a little strange to some, Saint Jhn says that it gives him an opportunity to better connect with the audience.
10. He Spent A Lot Of His Youth In Guyana
Saint Jhn was born in New York, but his family’s roots are in Guyana. When he was growing up, he split his time between Brooklyn and Guyana. His time in Guyana is an inspiration in his music. In fact, he wrote his first rap while visiting his grandparents there.