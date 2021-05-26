Saleh Bakri has loved the arts for as long as he can remember. It was only a matter of time before he decided that he wanted to dedicate his life to creating and performing. After spending nearly 20 years in the entertainment industry, he has become well known for his talent and hard work. While he doesn’t have the longest resume, all of his work has been high quality. His ability to play a wide variety of roles has made him an asset to all of his projects, and Saleh still has a lot more that he wants to share with the world. 2021 is already off to a great start for him, and he’s ready to finish the year strong as well. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Saleh Bakri.
1. He Was Born Into A Creative Family
There are lots of creative people who find themselves working hard to convince their loved ones that their skills are valid, but Saleh never had to go through that. His father Mohammad Bakri is a well-known actor and director. Saleh also has two brothers who are professional actors.
2. He Didn’t Always Want To Be An Actor
Even though Saleh has always loved the arts, acting wasn’t always something he saw himself doing. Saleh told New Internationalist, “It was not my dream to be an actor. I wanted to be a painter when I was a child. As a teenager I discovered that I had a fear of standing in front of an audience. I decided to fight this fear and to defeat it.”
3. He Has Theater Experience
Many people are most familiar with Saleh for the work he’s done on screen, but what many people don’t realize is that he’s also found a lot of success in the theater world. Saleh grew up around theater and the stage will always have a very special place in his heart.
4. He’s Not Really Into Social Media
Social media is usually the first place people go when they want to know what’s going on with a celebrity. Unfortunately for those who want to stay in the loop with Saleh by following him on social media, he isn’t really into the whole online thing. He doesn’t have any verified accounts and while there is an Instagram profile that appears to be associated with him, it doesn’t post very often.
5. He Won’t Do Any Projects That He Opposes Morally
Since jobs can be hard to come by in the entertainment industry, there are some actors who are willing to take on any kind of project. However, Saleh isn’t one of them. During an interview with Alarabiya News, he said, “I take a moral position on all the work I do. I refuse to participate in a production with a viewpoint I don’t agree with.”
6. He Supports Palestine
Although Saleh was born and raised in Israel, he is actually Palestinian. He has never seen himself as Israeli and is very proud of his Palestinian roots. He has made it very clear which side he stands on in the conflict between the two countries and he refuses to support the Israeli government in any way.
7. He Once Lived In France
Saleh isn’t a big traveler, but he has gotten the chance to live in Europe. While talking to SBS, Saleh said, “I lived in France for six months and in Italy for about five months. But not for long. I would like one day to try to live for a few years abroad.” Saleh currently lives in Palestine.
8. He’s Open To Doing English-Language Projects
Saleh has done a lot of cool things over the years, but there’s still plenty more for him to accomplish. At this point in his career, Saleh hasn’t worked in Hollywood or done any English-speaking projects, but that doesn’t mean it’s off the table. He’s open to the work if the right opportunity presents itself.
9. He Refuses To Let Fame Change Him
Once people reach a certain level of fame, they often find themselves feeling the need to conform to other people’s expectations of them. Saleh, however, has no interest in doing that. Regardless of the fame, he is dedicated to being the same person he’s always been. His goal is to use his position as a celebrity to help raise awareness to what’s important for him.
10. He Likes To Stay Low Key
If you’re looking for a celebrity who is a totally open book, Saleh isn’t the guy you’re looking for. Even after all these years in the industry, Saleh has been very tight-lipped about his personal life. For example, he has never dated anyone publically. It doesn’t appear that he has any plans to to become more open in this regard.