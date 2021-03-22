Even if you don’t know exactly who Salt Bae is, there’s a very good chance you’ve seen his meme. Born Nusret Gökçe, he went viral in 2017 after a picture of his unique meat seasoning technique started circulating around social media. Suddenly everyone couldn’t wait to learn more about him. The internet quickly dubbed him Salt Bae and he has remained a major part of pop culture ever since. Despite his popularity, however, most people don’t know much about Salt Bae other than the fact that he’s a meme and owns a restaurant. In reality, there’s much more to him than many people realize. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Salt Bae.
1. He Was Born In Turkey
Salt Bae was born and raised in Turkey and he comes from very humble beginnings. He had to leave school in 6th grade in order to help make money for his family. He has traveled extensively over the years and received a visa to come to the United States in 2009.
2. He Likes To Give Back to The Community
Thanks to all of the success he’s had, Salt Bae has been in a position to give back to those around him. He is especially passionate about helping people where he’s from. He has even built a school in his hometown of Erzurum. In 2020 he also raised $60,000 for blast victims in Beirut.
3. He Started His Career As A Butcher
These days Salt Bae is known for being a chef and a restaurant owner, but he actually started out as a butcher. During an interview with GQ Salt Bae said, “I needed a job to help my family growing up in Turkey. So I became a butcher. And I loved it. So here we are.”
4. Previous Employees Accused Him Of Taking Their Tips
Most people only think of good vibes when they think of Salt Bae, but there are some people who have had not so pleasant experiences with him. In 2019, four of his former employees accused him of taking a share of their tips. Salt Bae maintains that the employees created the allegations because they were unhappy that he fired them.
5. He Used To Work In Restaurants For Free
You know what they say, experience is the best teacher. When Salt Bae decided that he wanted to get into the food industry, he was willing to do whatever it took to gain some experience. He traveled to different countries and offered to work in restaurants for free so that he could learn as much as possible.
6. He Loves To Exercise
Salt Bae is very conscious about what he puts into his body and he also likes to stay as active as he can. He told GQ, “I prefer boxing and body-weight work. It gives me the definition and core strength I want. A lot of jumping rope, ropes, anything to not only stimulate muscle but also keep me quick. I have to be fast in the kitchen.”
7. He Has More Than 30 Million Followers
When Salt Bae first started his career, he had no idea that he would eventually become known all over the world. Even though it’s been a few years since he went viral his popularity has continued to grow. He currently has nearly 34 million followers on Instagram and there are quite a few big celebrities on his list of followers.
8. There’s A Reason For His Seasoning Technique
If you’ve ever seen Salt Bae’s interesting technique you’ve probably wondered where it came from. While talking to the New York Post he explained, “I wanted it to look like salt was coming from the sky. It was my golden touch.” At this point it’s safe to say that he accomplished his goal and then some.
9. He Doesn’t Say No To People Who Want To Take Pictures
Salt Bae may not be a celebrity in the traditional sense, but his internet fame has gotten him a lot of attention. It’s very common for people to approach him when he is out and public and ask if he’s willing to take a picture with them. Salt Bae prides himself on always saying yes to these photo opps.
10. He’s Always Dreamed Of Having His Own Restaurant
Being able to see something you’ve always wanted for yourself become a reality is one of the best feelings in the world. When Salt Bae opened his own restaurant in his very own hotel. Now that he’s accomplished one goal, Salt Bae is looking forward to what he can do next.