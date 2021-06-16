Sam Neill Fights Off a Worldwide Alien Attack in “Invasion” Trailer

Invasion looks pretty ambitious to be perfectly honest since it’s a worldwide event that will be taking place on several continents and as Sam Neill’s voiceover indicates this will be a defining moment in human history when people will have to question what the overall purpose of life is. The invasion process isn’t being broadcast quite as much for this science fiction series but there is a definite sense of urgency that comes from the images in the trailer as from outer space to back on earth things go from normal to bad to worse rather quickly until it’s understood that humanity might find that their collective footing is slowly but surely failing them as the invasion takes place and, as usual, humans just aren’t ready for the stress that follows. That does make a bit of sense at least since any species advanced or skilled enough to navigate from one point in space to another would likely trump quite a bit of what humans think of as technological marvels.
That appears to be the case quite often though, doesn’t it? Aliens come and want to invade, and humans have no clue of how to deal with them. This time around like many it would appear that this series will focus on humanity and the many things that are considered normal right up until the crop circles, the nosebleeds, and the strange phenomena start to happen right before someone turns the chaos spout on full blast. Sam Neill has done science fiction and fantasy before but this feels very different in a way since his role as a small-town sheriff is different to start with as he’s usually playing someone with authority, which is normal. But in a series like this, a sheriff might actually be pushed to the side in favor of trusting in soldiers, government agents, and so on and so forth.
There have been so many alien movies and TV shows over the years that many elements of said stories have become very common. The aliens come, they find out about humans in one way or another, they make a snap judgment as to whether the human race is worth keeping, which means annihilation or a swift battle that might first favor the aliens since, once again, humans are pretty ill-equipped when it comes to standing up to threats that they don’t understand. Sam Neill feels as though he’s going to give some sort of humanity to the show since it would appear that once things start to happen that banding together and facing the threat that has come to earth for some reason that hasn’t been defined yet. That could be the kicker as it is with many movies, finding out what the aliens want through watching the series, and being amazed at the visuals that will be presented as the world attempts to figure out how to deal with an alien threat that’s obviously not bound to enlighten humanity, but throw it into utter chaos.
The thing about this trailer is that it does look more like a natural disaster movie rather than an alien invasion, right up until the end of the clip when something ominous and quite large is seen within the picture. there’s no telling what it is at the moment, but it does feel that there will be a lot of buildup to the moment when it’s first seen, meaning that Invasion might be a slow-burning series that won’t reveal everything all at once, but could take its time in trying to develop the idea from a world perspective as several stories are bound to be told around the same time. As I said at the beginning, this is ambitious, but it’s doable since the technology of today has been able to handle such projects in the recent past and it’s fair to say that it can and will happen again. The only thing that could possibly derail this series that quickly would be if people aren’t impressed at the speed with which it’s moving. That’s one thing among a few that could make trouble for this series.
Apart from that, the visuals given in the trailer make it feel as though it will be worth sitting down to watch this series for a while just to see what will happen. Some might want to wait and hear about whether or not it’s worth the effort, but there will no doubt be plenty of people who will be looking forward to the series simply because of who’s in it, since Sam Neill’s reputation on screen has remained pretty steady over the years, and it’s fair to say that he hasn’t really lost a step with age. We’ll have to wait and see how things go, but this should be a series that’s worth checking out just for curiosity’s sake.