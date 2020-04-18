Sam Raimi Will Be Taking The Helm on Doctor Strange 2

Well at least the concern of who was going to direct the next Doctor Strange movie is over and done with, as Ryan Scott of MovieWeb has stated that famed director Sam Raimi is taking the helm and bringing his own style of storytelling to the next installment of the sorcerer supreme. When we’ll get to see that movie is anyone’s guess, but it will have Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and we’ll get to see Wong again as well. There’s a hope that Chiwetel Ejiofor will return as Baron Mordo but that’s not quite certain yet, and neither is the idea of who will play the movie’s big bad, Nightmare. There’s been talk that Bruce Campbell might want to try for the role of the bad guy, but seeing him play Nightmare would be kind of odd really, though one can’t deny that he’s been a legendary actor in his own right. Plus, the Doctor Strange sequel has already been lauded as Marvel’s dip into the horror genre, and Campbell has certainly no trouble stepping into that arena. There has been a thought to make Nightmare a female as well however, so at this point it’s all a matter of what Raimi wants to do and how he’s going to apply himself when it comes to the movie. One can only hope that he might take Campbell’s request somewhat seriously since it would be great to see Bruce play some part in the movie.
Doctor Strange is definitely one of the heroes in the Marvel universe that has a great deal of influence, and yet he’s also the type that hangs back a lot of the time since he’s not always seen as a regular combatant, but more of an adviser and a last-minute Hail Mary that’s used by various teams to help them out. He’s done his part and more in the Marvel universe but unlike many heroes he doesn’t go looking for a fight, though given the kind of entities he deals with and the protection he grants the realm of earth he’s usually ready for just about anything. His role thus far in the MCU has been fairly important as in his own movie he prevented the entity known as Dormammu, while in Infinity War and Endgame he was vital in figuring out just how the Avengers could defeat Thanos. He’s been there when needed and he’s done incredible things for a man that didn’t believe in magic to begin with, so it’s not hard to think that in another movie he could possibly take on an opponent with the name of Nightmare and hold his own.
It is kind of a wonder if there are going to be any more additions to the Doctor Strange sequel since the MCU has been fond of employing various other heroes and characters in each movie, either in person or just in mention, and it could actually heighten the efficiency of the movie just a bit. When talking about the magical aspect of the MCU however there aren’t a whole lot of people that are known to the average viewer, but there are plenty that those who’ve read the comics know about. From Iron Fist to Morgan Le Fay there are many magical beings in the Marvel universe, and Doctor Strange is one of the most powerful as Sean Aitchison of CBR has noted. However there could be definite tie-ins with several characters such as Ghost Rider, Magik of the New Mutants, and even Loki, who if you can recall might not have forgotten Strange’s little trick of dropping him into a freefall for a half hour while he spoke with his brother Thor in Ragnarok. There are a lot of magical beings that Strange could square off against or team up with, or could just be given a shout out in the sequel. How likely that is all depends on Raimi and how the building of the next phase is supposed to go, but the hope of course is that the more the merrier will be the idea. It is just a little bit frustrating that the MCU teases certain characters and then takes forever to deliver, but it also ends up making for a much better story in the long run since it doesn’t feel so rushed.
The fact that Sam Raimi is on this project as of now is a reason to feel much better about the chances of the next Doctor Strange movie having that needed horror aspect since without any insult to Scott Derrickson, who directed the first movie and did a great job, a horror-laden MCU movie might need a different touch than he’s able to give. Raimi has been able to show great talent with both the superhero and horror genres, so it’s easy to think that he’ll be able to merge the two without that much difficulty.