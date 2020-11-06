Having just one successful career can be a challenge, but Sam Riley has found a way to have two. Known for being the lead singer of the band 10,000 Things and for being a successful actor, Sam was clearly born to be a performer. Over the years, he has become popular all over the world, and it’s easy to see why. His recent role in the new Netflix movie, Rebecca, has been getting him lots of attention. Those who were already familiar with Sam’s work were happy to see him on screen, and those who weren’t found themselves scrambling to check out some of his other roles. Whether you’re a new or old fan, you can’t deny how talented he is. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sam Riley.
1. He Auditioned For The Role In Maleficent So Casting Directors Wouldn’t Forget Him
There are lots of things that can spark an actor’s interest in a role, and for Sam Riley his interest in Maleficent came from a very interesting place. He told The Guardian, “I audition just to remind people that I still exist sometimes. I have to do it occasionally, otherwise the casting directors forget who you are. That’s what my agent tells me anyway. I liked the sound of the part, it sounded fun. And obviously working with Angelina was an attractive proposition.”
2. He’s Always Wanted To Be An Entertainer
Even at an early age Sam Riley knew that being an entertainer was his calling. He spent countless hours sitting and day dreaming about one day becoming a rock star or an actor. While he probably would have been happy with just one of those dreams coming true, he was able to achieve them both.
3. Rebecca Isn’t The First Time He’s Worked With Lily James
From the outside looking in, Hollywood may seem like a really big place but in reality the industry is actually kind of small. As a result, actors’ paths tend to cross more than once. Prior to Rebecca, Sam Riley and Lily James worked together on the 2016 film Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.
4. His Sister Is An Actress
Sam isn’t the only person in his family who was bitten by the acting bug. Although he didn’t come from a family of entertainers, he and his sister, Annabel, both became professional actors. Annabel hasn’t been acting for as long as her brother and only has three credits.
5. He Was In A Music Video For The Killers
Sam’s personal music career isn’t the only time he’s worked in the music industry. In 2009, he appeared in the music video for the The Killers single “Shadowplay“. The video has gotten more than 13 million views on YouTube. If you aren’t familiar with The Killers, they are best-known for their 2006 hit “When You Were Young”.
6. He Trained At The National Youth Theatre
There are lots of talented actors in the world, so formal training is always a good way to give yourself the best chance at setting yourself apart and becoming successful. During his younger years, Sam was a member of the National Youth Theatre where he trained.
7. He’s A Father
Sam has never been the type of actor who is obsessed with being in the spotlight. He has always preferred to live a more low key lifestyle and he has been very selective about what he’s chosen to share with the public. One thing we know for sure, however, is that he is a very proud father. He and his wife, actress Alexandra Maria Lara, have been married since 2009 and have one son together.
8. He Thought He Wanted To Join The Military
For a period of his life, Sam was seriously considering joining the military. During his interview with The Guardian he said, “The sorts of schools I went to kind of encouraged it. I mean, I had a picture above my bed of Colonel H Jones. He was the paratrooper from the Falklands war who died in a hail of”.
9. He Lives In Berlin
Sam was born and raised England, however, he and his wife have been living in Berlin for several years. For Sam, life in Berlin has its pros and cons. On one hand, he is able to enjoys his daily life without being recognized and swarmed by fans, but on the other hand he is someone disconnected from the industry.
10. He’s Not Really Interested In Being Famous
For most actors, fame is simply a byproduct of the work they love to do, but it’s not necessarily part of the goal. Sam has mixed feelings about fame. Of course he likes to be appreciated for the work he does, but overall being famous is not something he feels like he needs.