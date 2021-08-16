When it comes to relationships, there’s a lot of people who believe that “when you know, you know”. That’s exactly how Samantha Cope and her fiance, Joey Lawrence, have felt from the moment they met. The two actors recently announced their engagement and they seem head over heels and ready to build a future together. Although Samantha has her own acting career, a lot of her personal success has been overshadowed by the fact that she’s in a relationship with one of the biggest heartthrobs of the 80s and 90s. However, there’s a lot more to Samantha than most people realize. If you’re ready to find out what she’s all about, keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Samantha Cope.
1. She’s From Utah
Samantha Cope was born and raised in the Salt Lake City area, but there isn’t a lot of information out there on her upbringing. Although Utah is known for having a large Mormon population, it doesn’t appear that Samantha has ever openly discussed her own religious beliefs.
2. She Was In Insecure
Samantha hasn’t had a lot of major roles during her career, but she has gotten the chance to be a part of some very successful productions. In 2017, she appeared in the popular HBO series Insecure as a character named Brooke. She has also appeared in several other popular shows including Hannah Montana and Drake and Josh.
3. She’s An Animal Lover
Most people consider themselves dog or cat people, but Samantha is an overall animal person. She has love for all kinds of animals and she loves getting to spend time outdoors to be near her favorite furry friends. Riding horses is also one of her favorite hobbies and shares a lot of horse-related content.
4. She’s Adventurous
Most people who know Samantha would probably agree that she’s full of life. She loves trying new things and she’s the kind of person who is always up for an adventure. Whether it be going for a hike, hitting the slopes, or paddleboarding, Samantha isn’t afraid to step outside of her comfort zone.
5. She’s All About Positivity
Samantha is the kind of person who likes to see the bright side of life, and this infectious energy is something she spreads to everyone she comes in contact with. Having a positive attitude is always a good quality to have, but especially in an industry like entertainment where rejection is the name of the game.
6. She Likes To Stay Active
When you spend as much time in front of the camera as Samantha does, looking and feeling your best is very important. Samantha enjoys leading an active lifestyle and she likes to incorporate exercise into her regular routine. Not only does exercise have lots of physical benefits, but it’s also great for the mind.
7. Family Is Important To Her
We may not know a lot about Samantha’s family, but based on her Instagram activity it’s clear that maintaining close relationships with her loved ones is important to her. When she isn’t busy with work, you can usually find her trying to spend as much time with her family as she can.
8. It’s Unclear If She Has Any Formal Acting Training
For lots of actors, receiving a formal education is a very important stop on the road to success. However, there are also plenty of actors who have had great careers without ever taking any acting classes. We didn’t find any information mentioning whether or not Samantha went through a drama program or received any other kind of formal acting training.
9. She Met Joey On Set
Love tends to find people when they least expect it, and that’s precisely how Samantha and Joey’s relationship started. The two met on the set of the a Lifetime movie that Joey’s younger brother was in. When talking about their relationship to People, Joey said, “Coming out of what has been one of the most unpredictable years for everyone, neither one of us could ever have imagined the blessing of meeting your best friend and soulmate. But that’s what happened!”
10. She’s Fairly Private
Despite having a career in the public eye, Samantha isn’t the type of person who likes to put her personal life on display. Outside her relationship with Joey, she has been largely quiet about her life away from the entertainment industry. Since it’s no secret how celebrities’ personal lives can often be used against them, it’s easy to see why she would prefer to take a more under the radar approach. So far, it’s worked out nicely for her.