Being married to a celebrity comes with a lot of perks, but it also has some downsides. The biggest of them all being that your business always ends up becoming public knowledge. This is something that Samantha Lee Gibson has learned first hand during her marriage to actor/singer, Tyrese. The couple married in 2017 and welcomed their first and only child together the following year. Unfortunately, their marriage spent a lot of time in the blogs and the news wasn’t always positive. In December of 2020, they announced that they had decided to go their separate ways and so far the split seems to be peaceful. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Samantha Lee Gibson.
1. She’s A New Jersey Native
There isn’t a ton of information floating around about Samantha prior to the start of her relationship with Tyrese, but one thing that we do know is that she was born and raised in New Jersey. She eventually relocated down south to attend school at the University of Georgia.
2. She’s A Social Worker
Being a rich and famous housewife was never part of Samantha’s plan. She’s always had her own goals and she’s worked very hard to achieve them. After completing her undergraduate studies at the University of Georgia, she went on to get a master’s degree in social work and eventually became a licensed clinical social worker.
3. Her Faith Is Important To Her
Samantha is a devout Christian and her faith has played a major role in her life. She and Tyrese did their best to keep their faith at the center of their marriage and often consulted with ministers for guidance. In addition to keeping her own values close, she enjoys spreading the word of God to others.
4. She Didn’t Have The Easiest Upbringing
As mentioned before, there isn’t a lot of information about Samantha’s personal life, but she has made some comments to suggest that her life wasn’t always easy. Despite any obstacles she may have faced, she’s always found a way to persevere and come out on top.
5. She Went To Bartending School
On top of being formally educated, Samantha also has a bartending and mixology certificate from Atlanta Bartending school. While she isn’t working as a bartender at the moment, these skills can definitely come in handy when she’s hosting events for family and friends.
6. She Loves To Stay Active
Regular exercise has numerous mental and physical benefits that are impossible to ignore. That being said, it’s easy to see why Samantha has made such an effort to include working out in her daily routine. She loves to stay active and also likes to inspire others to reach their personal body goals.
7. She Doesn’t Care What Her Haters Have To Say
Samantha has had to deal with a lot of haters over the course of her relationship with Tyrese. From people spreading rumors about them as a couple to those who wanted to tear them down individually, there have been a lot of people who haven’t had the nicest things to say. Although this initially bothered her, she eventually learned to ignore her haters and not let them bring her energy down.
8. She Plans On Staying On Good Terms With Tyrese
How many times have we seen high-profile couples go through an ugly break up? More times than any of us can count. Samantha and Tyrese are working hard to make sure that isn’t the case with their split. In the Instagram post where she announced that they would be going their separate ways she added “Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. ”
9. She’s Worked A Series Of Odd Jobs
Most of us went through a period during our younger years where we had a bunch of random jobs, and Samantha is no exception. One of her old LinkedIn profiles shows a resume from around 2014. Some of the job listed on the document include working at McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, and Famous Footwear.
10. She Was An RA In College
Although Samantha earned her degree from the University of Georgia, it appears that she also spent some time at Berry College. Another old LinkedIn profile reports that she was a resident assistant for a little over a year. These jobs typically come with free housing which is a very sweet deal for a college student.