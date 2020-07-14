In the construction and real estate worlds, Samantha Stump is truly a force to be reckoned with. Samantha’s mother, Cindy, is a well-known contractor in the Boston area and Samantha is following in her mother’s footsteps. However, she isn’t just taking after her mother, she is also creating a path of her own. Although the industry is dominated by men Samantha has proven that she can keep up with the best of them. As she continues to grow her career, there’s no doubt that Samantha will build a legacy that is just as impactful as her mother’s. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Samantha Stumpo.
1. She Started Her Own Business
Most people probably expected Samantha to take over her mother’s business. However, Samantha had plans of her own. Instead, she started her own company in 2015 called Newbrook Realty. Unlike her mother’s company, Samantha’s business is more focused on buying and selling existing properties than building new homes.
2. She Likes To Be Available For Her Clients As Much As Possible
For most people, buying a home is the biggest purchase they’ll ever make. So it goes without saying that they’ll need a lot of support throughout the process. While some real estate agents are only available during normal business hours, Samantha likes to be available as much as she can to help her clients with whatever they need as they buy or sell a home.
3. She’s Grateful For Growing Up In Her Mom’s Shadow
Growing up in a parent’s shadow isn’t something that everyone appreciates, but Samantha wouldn’t have had it any other way. Having a mother like Cindy allowed Samantha to learns the ins and outs of the business at a very young age. Much of what she was taught she wouldn’t have been able to get elsewhere and Samantha is incredibly grateful for all of the knowledge her mother has shared with her.
4. She’s Had To Deal With Some Haters
The real estate industry can be very competitive, especially when you’re working with luxury properties. In the beginning of her career, Samantha had to deal with some of her competitors spreading false information about her in an attempt to make her lose business. Over the years, however, she has learned not to let these kinds of comments get under her skin.
5. She Has A Business Degree
Even though she learned a lot of helpful things from her mother, Samantha decided it was important for her to get a formal education as well. According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended Suffolk University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business development in 2012.
6. She’s Been On Reality TV
In 2010, Cindy Stumpo starred in her own HGTV show called Tough As Nails which followed her as she worked on construction projects. Although Samantha was just a kid at the time, she made a few appearances on the show. Maybe one day, Samantha will have a TV show of her own.
7. She Hosts A Radio Show With Her Mom
Although Cindy Stumpo’s TV show was short lived, the brand has been revived in the form of a radio show called Cindy Stumpo is Tough as Nails. Samantha co-hosts the show with her mother and often provides insight on her own experiences working in the industry.
8. She’s One Of The Most Successful Real Estate Agents In The Area
Some people may think that Samantha and her success are just riding on the Stumpo name, but that isn’t the case at all. Samantha is a very hard worker who has earned everything she’s gotten. She’s one of the most successful real estate agents in the Boston area. In 2020, she won an award for being the top producer.
9. She’s Family Oriented
Despite being heavily focused on her career, family has always been at the top of Samantha’s priority list Although it doesn’t look like she’s started a family of her own, she had very close relationships with both of her parents and her younger brother, Chad, who works with their mother.
10. She Loves Her Cat
Samantha isn’t the type of person who shares things about her personal life on social media. In fact, almost all of her Instagram posts are related to her business and different projects she’s working on. However, she did take the time to share a photo of her pet cat which she got just a few months ago. Sharing a photo of her cat when she doesn’t even share many photos of herself is proof that she really loves the little guy.