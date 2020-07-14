Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Samantha Stumpo

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Samantha Stumpo

2 mins ago

In the construction and real estate worlds, Samantha Stump is truly a force to be reckoned with. Samantha’s mother, Cindy, is a well-known contractor in the Boston area and Samantha is following in her mother’s footsteps. However, she isn’t just taking after her mother, she is also creating a path of her own. Although the industry is dominated by men Samantha has proven that she can keep up with the best of them. As she continues to grow her career, there’s no doubt that Samantha will build a legacy that is just as impactful as her mother’s. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Samantha Stumpo.

1. She Started Her Own Business

Most people probably expected Samantha to take over her mother’s business. However, Samantha had plans of her own. Instead, she started her own company in 2015 called Newbrook Realty. Unlike her mother’s company, Samantha’s business is more focused on buying and selling existing properties than building new homes.

2. She Likes To Be Available For Her Clients As Much As Possible

For most people, buying a home is the biggest purchase they’ll ever make. So it goes without saying that they’ll need a lot of support throughout the process. While some real estate agents are only available during normal business hours, Samantha likes to be available as much as she can to help her clients with whatever they need as they buy or sell a home.

3. She’s Grateful For Growing Up In Her Mom’s Shadow

Growing up in a parent’s shadow isn’t something that everyone appreciates, but Samantha wouldn’t have had it any other way. Having a mother like Cindy allowed Samantha to learns the ins and outs of the business at a very young age. Much of what she was taught she wouldn’t have been able to get elsewhere and Samantha is incredibly grateful for all of the knowledge her mother has shared with her.

4. She’s Had To Deal With Some Haters

The real estate industry can be very competitive, especially when you’re working with luxury properties. In the beginning of her career, Samantha had to deal with some of her competitors spreading false information about her in an attempt to make her lose business. Over the years, however, she has learned not to let these kinds of comments get under her skin.

5. She Has A Business Degree

Even though she learned a lot of helpful things from her mother, Samantha decided it was important for her to get a formal education as well. According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended Suffolk University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business development in 2012.

6. She’s Been On Reality TV

In 2010, Cindy Stumpo starred in her own HGTV show called Tough As Nails which followed her as she worked on construction projects. Although Samantha was just a kid at the time, she made a few appearances on the show. Maybe one day, Samantha will have a TV show of her own.

7. She Hosts A Radio Show With Her Mom

Although Cindy Stumpo’s TV show was short lived, the brand has been revived in the form of a radio show called Cindy Stumpo is Tough as NailsSamantha co-hosts the show with her mother and often provides insight on her own experiences working in the industry.

8. She’s One Of The Most Successful Real Estate Agents In The Area

Some people may think that Samantha and her success are just riding on the Stumpo name, but that isn’t the case at all. Samantha is a very hard worker who has earned everything she’s gotten. She’s one of the most successful real estate agents in the Boston area. In 2020, she won an award for being the top producer.

9. She’s Family Oriented

Despite being heavily focused on her career, family has always been at the top of Samantha’s priority list Although it doesn’t look like she’s started a family of her own, she had very close relationships with both of her parents and her younger brother, Chad, who works with their mother.

10. She Loves Her Cat

Samantha isn’t the type of person who shares things about her personal life on social media. In fact, almost all of her Instagram posts are related to her business and different projects she’s working on. However, she did take the time to share a photo of her pet cat which she got just a few months ago. Sharing a photo of her cat when she doesn’t even share many photos of herself is proof that she really loves the little guy.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

10 Things You Didn’t Know about P-Valley
What We Learned from The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer
Happy Days
Five Shows Where a Character Was Removed but it Was Never Addressed
The Reason Captain Kirk Lost His Shirt So Much in Star Trek
What We Learned from The Sandlot Reunion Trailer
Babu Frik
How Nintendo’s Game Boy Inspired Babu Frik from Star Wars
Old Predator 2 Outtake Features All the Predators Dancing
7-Year Old Comes Up with Accurate Baby Groot Fan Theory
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Samantha Stumpo
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Parker Sawyers
This is the One Book Stephen King Can’t Remember Writing
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elarica Johnson
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
Did You Know Tony Montana Survived in a Scarface Comic Series?
The Five Most Inappropriate Marvel Characters Ever Created
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Amazing