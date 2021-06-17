Samantha Win’s career in the entertainment industry has been full of excitement and accomplishment. The talented actress has more than a dozen acting credits on her resume, and she’s also done a lot of stunt work. No matter what she’s tasked with doing, Samantha can always be counted on to give it her all. Her natural talent mixed with her dedication to constantly improving her skills is something that can’t be ignored. In 2021, she got a huge opportunity when she was cast in the film Army of the Dead. Since the movie’s release, Samantha has been getting a lot of well-deserved attention, and her fans are looking forward to seeing what’s next for her. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Samantha Win.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Samantha was born and raised in Canada, and she’s very proud to be from the country. However, she also has Chinese ancestry and she’s very proud of those roots as well. While it’s unclear whether or not Samantha has any siblings, we do know that she comes from a very close family.
2. She’s A Writer And Producer
Samantha’s work as an actress is what has gotten her the most attention in the mainstream. What many people don’t realize, however, is that she’s also done some cool things behind the scenes. She made her debut as a writer and producer in 2020, and she has already worked on a handful of projects.
3. She Was In The Olympics
Samantha is a very talented athlete, and she is trained in a form of Chinese martial arts called Wushu. Samantha has competed in the sport for much of her life and her dedication even brought her all the way to the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. She is widely considered one of the most talented women in Wushu.
4. She’s In A Relationship
Not only has Samantha found a lot of success in her profession, but things in her personal life have gone well for her, too. She has found love and is in a relationship with a man named Shahaub Roudbari who is also an actor. It’s unclear exactly how long they’ve been together, but they seem to be going strong.
5. She Loves Connecting With Her Fans
Samantha is very thankful to all of the people who supported her over the years and she loves to show that love back whenever she gets the chance. She is very active on social media and likes to do use it as a way to connect with her fans. It’s very common to see her responding to her supporters, especially on Twitter.
6. She Enjoys Working With Zack Snyder
It’s always nice when you get to work with someone you really enjoy collaborating with, and that’s exactly how Samantha feels about working with director Zack Snyder. When talking about her experience with Snyder, Samantha told Nerde Actor, “I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a single person who doesn’t enjoy working with him,” she said. “I think that is the truth for pretty much anyone who’s worked with him. And I am no exception to that rule…If I could only work on his movies for the rest of my career, I would be a lucky woman…”
7. She’s Been In Video Games
TV and movie projects aren’t the only times Samantha has shared her talents with the entertainment industry. She has also been a part of the motion capture process for several video games over the years including Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Resident Evil 6.
8. She Wants To Be Involved In A Project That Discusses Human Trafficking
Like most actors, Samantha is open to doing a variety of different kinds of projects, but there’s one she really wants to be involved with at some point in her career. Samantha told Hype, “I do know that at some point in my career I do want to be, in some capacity, involved in a project to do with human trafficking. I’ve read so much about it, so many autobiographies on it, it’s really a problem in the world that hits me very hard in my gut and my heart. So, I would love to be able to tell that story and shed a little bit more light on that problem in the world. ”
9. She’s Very Big On Inclusivity
As someone who comes from a diverse background, Samantha knows what it feels like to be seen as different. She hopes to use her position in the industry to help promote inclusivity among anyone who has ever felt othered. Through her work, she hopes to help promote more diversity.
10. She Modeled As A Child
Samantha didn’t make her first on-screen appearance until 2009, but her journey in the industry actually began long before that. As a child, Samantha worked as a model for print advertisements. Some of the companies she worked with included Sears. It’s unclear which other companies she modeled for.