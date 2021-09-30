10 Things You Didn’t Know about Samara Brown

When the famous Jonas Brother (that would be Nick Jonas) decided to leave “The Voice,” and work on other projects in his life, he was replaced by a young woman who is one of the most famous in the world. Her name is Ariana Grande, and she might just be everyone’s biggest competition on the show this season. Why? Because she’s so famous, and so many people love her. She’s young, she’s one of the top artists in the world right now, and everyone wants to be part of her team. She and singer John Legend are both very interested in a lot of the same singers, and they’ve been butting heads to the point that they’ve tried blocking one another many times during blind auditions. While Grande has been successful in certain instances, she just missed the mark attempting to block Legend when singer Samara Brown was on the stage. She’s beyond talented, and here’s everything you need to know about her.
1. She is from The Bronx
When this talented young singer took the stage, she wowed the judges. She’s clearly someone to watch out for. She hails from The Bronx, and she is proud of her heritage, her neighborhood, and her life. She’s done well, and she is currently looking to see her dreams come true – and they are already starting to do just that.
2. She is Not the First From Her Family on the Show
How is it possible that someone this talented is not the only person this talented in her immediate family? We know that the apple often does not fall far from the tree, and we think that this one must have rolled down right alongside her sister. Her sister is Amanda Brown, the young woman who was part of the third season of “The Voice,” so long ago.
3. John Legend Blocked Grande
Grande tried to do it first, but that did not work. Legend was able to block Ariana Grande just in time to make sure she would not be able to fight for this singer, and it worked out well for him. She chose to work with his team, so the world will see her performing with Team Legend this season. Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton didn’t even have a chance at that point.
4. She Has Great Style
She rocked a red and black vertical striped blazer and a red hat for her look on stage, and we loved it. Worn by someone who doesn’t know what looks good on her and doesn’t own what she’s wearing, the look could have turned into a very “Beetlejuice,” kind of situation, but she rocked this ensemble so hard that she simply looked cool.
5. She is Thankful
Samara Brown is beyond thankful to those who have supported her not only in her reality television journey but also in her journey as a performer throughout her life. Singing is her passion, and she’s put in the work. She is good at what she does, and she is forever thankful to those who have shown her so much love and support during her long journey.
6. She Had a Terrible Nickname
Growing up, those around her called her crybaby. It’s not a sweet nickname or even a cute one. It’s a hurtful comment, especially to a child who doesn’t know how to reign in her emotions. She was a child who cried easily – some people show their emotions a lot more outwardly than others. She admits she did cry easily, but it was because she felt so much, so often, and for a long time that nickname defined her and made her think that she was too soft. Thankfully, she’s recognized this is not the case.
7. She Lost a Lot
When the pandemic hit in 2020, it cost her every single gig she’d worked for, earned, and was looking forward to. It set her back so far in her career to no longer have a place to perform and a place to go when she needed an outlet, but she’s a woman who came back bigger, better, and more powerful than ever. Sometimes, the things that seem the worst, the most difficult, and the most challenging bring you something even better in due time. Look at her now.
8. She Loves a Suit
She dons them often, and she looks great. She knows it, too, and she really does love herself in one. She mentions it on an Instagram post, and we imagine that her own love of the look on her is what makes her look so fierce when she rocks it. You can’t fake that kind of confidence.
9. She Stays Relatively Private
She is a talented young woman who shares a lot of her talent and her thoughts on the internet, but no one knows that much about her. Is she dating? Does she have someone special in her life? What does she do when she’s not singing? She doesn’t say, and that’s for her to decide for her own life.
10. She Understands the Importance of Time
You only get a limited number of minutes to really live your life. You are given a chance every single day you wake up to make the most of your life, and many people never do it. She knows life is short, moments are fleeting, and you need to do the most and make the most of every chance you have – and she’s doing it.