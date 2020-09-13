Social media is full of health and wellness influencers, but it’s hard to sift through them to find the ones who actually know what they’re talking about. For that reason, Sami Clarke’s fanbase is grateful to have found her. Not only does Sami really live by the things she says on social media, but she also knows exactly how to get results. Her social media following consists of hundreds of thousands of people and her numbers just keep going up. If you’re looking for someone who can inspire you to be better, spread positive energy, and give you practical tips to implement into your fitness journey, Sami is your girl. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sami Clarke.
1. She Developed An Interest In Fitness At A Young Age
Sami’s journey to deciding on a fitness career was relatively straight forward. She’s always had an interest in staying active, something she learned from her father at a very young age. Sami said that her dad showed her “what true discipline looked and felt like and how important physical and mental health is to our lives. Once going off and being on my own, I fell into modeling. Being in that kind of industry, I knew I wanted to understand and be in control of how to take care of my body in a healthy way!”
2. She Loves Encouraging People To Push Their Limits
Lots of people think that exercise is only about the physical results, but that isn’t true. Being active is also about pushing yourself mentally and moving forward even when you think you can’t. Sami really enjoys encouraging her followers to push past the limits of what they think they’re capable of.
3. She’s Available For 1 On 1 Sessions
Following Sami on social media is great, but you can even take things a step further. Even if you don’t live near Sami, you can still get the chance to get some direct advice from her. Sami is available for 1 on 1 calls where she can discuss a wide variety of health and related topics.
4. She Has A Boyfriend
There’s no doubt that Sami has a lot of admirers both online and real life, but she only has eyes for one person: her boyfriend, JT Barnett. JT is also very involved in the fitness community and he has a large following on social media. The couple has been together for a little over three years and they’re still going strong.
5. She Started A Company
Sami and JT aren’t just boyfriend and girlfriend, they’re also business partners. They founded a lifestyle brand together called RESET. According to the website, RESET aims to “bring wellness and performance practices to today’s generation by merging them with a twist of our style and some pop culture”.
6. She Likes To Cook
Eating a healthy diet doesn’t sound like the most flavorful thing in the world. There’s a common belief that healthy foods have to be boring and tasteless. Sami is proof that that doesn’t have to be the case. She enjoys cooking and has all sorts of fun recipes that she shares with her followers
7. She’s Very Big On Skin Care
Exercise isn’t the only way Sami likes to keep herself looking good. She’s also really big on skincare and puts a lot of time and effort into finding the perfect skincare products. She loves to take her followers along for the ride and often shares skincare tips with them.
8. She Was Born In Colombia
Sami doesn’t reveal too much information about her personal life, but we do know that she was born in Colombia and she’s very proud of where she comes from. It’s unclear when she relocated to the United States, but she currently lives and works in Los Angeles.
9. She Promotes Body Positivity
From the outside looking in, it’s easy to assume that Sami is superficial and only cares about looking a certain way. In reality though, she is more concerned with being healthy and the journey is takes to get there. Sami is a strong advocate for body positivity and helping people feeling good about themselves.
10. She Loves To Interact With Her Community
Once you gain a large following on social media it can be easy to lose touch with the people who helped you get there. But Sami is determined not to let that happen with her platform. She loves interacting with her followers and makes it a point to respond to their comments and answer their questions as often as possible.