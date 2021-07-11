2021 has been a huge year for Samuel Astor. The up and coming actor may be relatively knew to the industry, but he’s already making waves. He earned his first major opportunity in 2020 when he was cast in the TV show Maria Wern. He got another major gig in 2021 when he was cast in the Netflix series Young Royals. Since the show’s release, Samuel has become known to people all over the world. Since it’s no secret that Netflix has the power to take people’s careers to the next level, it’ll be interesting to see what kinds of doors open up for Samuel thanks to his work in Young Royals. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Samuel Astor.
1. He Is From Sweden
Samuel was born and raised in Sweden and he is very proud of where he is from. There isn’t any information about there about his family or what his upbringing was like. From what we can tell, Samuel still lives in Sweden and he hasn’t revealed any plans on relocating. In addition to speaking Swedish, Samuel also speaks English.
2. He Is A Screenwriter
Acting has been the main focus of Samuel’s career, but it isn’t the only interest he has when it comes to entertainment. In 2020, he made his debut as a screenwriter with a short film called Desire. He also had an acting role in the project. It wouldn’t be surprising if we saw more screenwriting from him in the future.
3. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Thanks to the success Samuel has had over the last two years, it’s probably fair to say that he doesn’t get a lot of free time anymore. However, when he does get a minute to spare, he enjoys being outside and apprecitating the beauty of nature. He loves going hiking, swimming, and cycling.
4. He Only Has Two TV Credits
When I said that Samuel was new to the industry, I wasn’t exxagerating. He made his TV debut in 2020 and Young Royals is only his second TV credit. Even though he’s just getting started, Samuel is already carrying himself with the professionalism and poise of a veteran.
5. He Likes To Travel
Getting out and seeing the world isn’t something that everyone gets to experience. Samuel feels fortunate to be one of the lucky people who has gotten lots of opportunities to travel. He has visited lots of beautiful places and there’s no doubt he’ll be adding even more to the list as his career continues to grow.
6. He Has Theater Experience
Samuel may not have a lot of on-screen experience at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that he doens’t have a lot of acting experience in general. He began his career on stage and has he has more than a half dozen theater credits. However, it appears that he’s been focused more on TV roles over the last couple of years.
7. He Is Signed To A Management Agency
Working with a management agency is essential for professional actors. Having an agenct can help an actor gain access to bigger and better opportunities. Sometimes it can take actors years to find an agency, but that hasn’t been the case for Samuel. He is currently Agent and Management Group which is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
8. He Is A Private Person
At this point, most people are used to knowing a lot of random information about people in the entertainment industry. Howewver, that won’t be the case with Samuel Astor. So far, he has done a good job of protecting his privacy. Although he is acting on social media, he hasn’t revealed much information about his personal life. On top of that, he hasn’t done interviews.
9. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
It may be easy to look at Samuel’s career adn think that he just popped up out of nowhere, but that isn’t the case at all. He’s been working hard for years to make it where he is today. He studied acting at Folkteatern Gävleborg in Sweden. His days as a traditional student may be over, but Samuel is sitll learning something new every day.
10. He Likes To Take Pictures
It’s unclear whether or not Samuel thinks of himself as a photographer, but his Instagram profile makes it very clear that he likes taking pictures. On top of that, he also has a good eye for knowing when to capture a beautiful moment. His interest in taking pictures is the perfect match for his love of travel and adventure.