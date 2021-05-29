For the last decade, Samuel Bottomley has been working hard to create a name for himself in the entertainment world. So far, he’s done exactly that. His resume is already stacked with impressive credits such as Rocket’s Island and Jericho. Now, he is about to make major waves in the movie world with his role in the upcoming movie musical, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. The movie follows the story of a gay teen named Jamie who is also a drag queen. The film was originally supposed to be released by Disney but will now come out on Amazon Prime. The highly anticipated project has the power to take Sam’s career to heights he’s only imagined. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Samuel Bottomley.
1. He Is From The UK
Samuel was born and raised in England. Even though is has officially become an international star, he remains very proud of his British roots. As far as we can tell, he still lives in the UK and we didn’t find any information to suggest that he has any plans to relocate.
2. He Was In A Music Video
Samuel is only 19 years old but he has already gotten the chance to do some very cool things in his career. One of thise things was being cast in a music video. He was in the video for the song “Out of Sight” by Run The Jewelz and 2 Chainz. The video has gotten nearly two million views on YouTube.
3. He Enjoys Traveling
Samuel spends a lot of time working, but he also likes to find time to enjoy himself. Traveling has become one of his favorite ways to do that. Thanks to his career, he has gotten plenty of chances to travel. Some of the places he’s visited include Mexico and the United States. As his career continues to grow, there’s no doubt he’ll be adding more stamps to his passport.
4. He Has Been Acting Since He Was A Kid
Samuel discovered his passion for acting at a very early age, and it didn’t take him long to realize it was something he wanted to take seriously. Samuel was just nine years old when he landed his first professional role in a movie called Tyrannosaur. Although lots of young actors struggle to make the transition into adulthood, things have been going very well for Samuel.
5. He Went To Acting School
Samuel definitely isn’t lacking in the natural talent department when it comes to acting, but he’s also put in a lot of work to help sure that he would be successful. He studied acting at The Yorkshire School of Acting where he was able to get some theater experience.
6. He Likes Taking Pictures
Evidently, acting isn’t the only place where Samuel’s natural talent shines. He is also an amateur photographer who loves to get behind the camera and capture beautiful moments. His eye for beauty is undeniable and he knows exactly how to time the perfect shot.
7. He Spends A Lot Of Time Outdoors
Nature is one of the few things that nothing else can compare to. To put it simply, nothing beats the feeling of being out in the sun and breathing in the fresh air. When Samuel gets free time, he enjoys being in the outdoors. Some of his favorite things to do include swimming and riding dirt bikes.
8. He Is A Relatively Private Person
Once some people find themselves in the spotlight, they can’t resist turning their lives into an open book. That has never been Samuel’s style, though. Even after all of the years he’s spent in the industry, he isn’t the type of person who likes to share much about his personal life with the public.
9. He Loves Live Music
Music is a very important part of Samuel’s life and he listens to music whenever he can. He especially loves attending live shows and music festivals. Most music lovers out there will tell you that there’s something extra special about watching an artist you love perform live.
10. He Spends A Lot Of Time With His Friends
Due to his career, Samuel probably had to miss out on some of the aspects of a ‘normal’ childhood. However, despite that, he has always done his best to be just like other people his age. Based on his Instagram activity, it’s clear that he has a solid group of friends who he always looks forward to spending time with. They enjoy hanging out and attending events just like other teenagers.