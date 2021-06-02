10 Things You Didn’t Know about Samuel Lopez

If you follow TikTok religiously, you know the name Samuel Lopez. And, there are millions who follow this app religiously. However, there are still those who don’t know what it is, who don’t use it, and who are not familiar with the general concept of what it means to become TikTok famous. Essentially, this young man posts videos of himself online, and he has managed to gain tens of millions of followers as a result. People love him, and it’s time the world gets to know him better.
1. He is A 90s Kid
Samuel Lopez is not nearly as young as many of the other kids going viral online. He’s still young, but he’s not a teenager. He was born on June 22, 1998. He’s still pretty young, but he also didn’t have social media as early or as often as the other kids who are making it big on the app with him. He had to wait a few more years before it was so big that it was everywhere all the time.
2. He is from Spain
Many people don’t realize where he is from, but he is from Spain. He was born and raised in Barcelona, Spain. He grew up there, he made his memories there, he lives there with his family, and that is where he calls himself at home.
3. He’s an Influencer
When he’s not on TikTok making viral videos, he’s on Instagram influencing his followers. He has millions of followers on Instagram, and he uses his platform to sit back and allow people to follow him as he shares his lifestyle and fashion content with the world.
4. He Hasn’t Used Social Media Long
His first social media posting was in the summer of 2018. That’s when he began using Instagram to show off his photos. He did not go viral right away, but he did use the app to share his personal life with his followers. That changed when he began to grow more followers on his other social media channels.
5. He’s a Comedian
What made people want to follow Samuel Lopez is his comedy. He’s a funny kid, and people love it. He also likes to post videos of himself doing things like lip-syncing along to music he enjoys. He also dances. However, we do understand that it is his comedy that his friends and followers enjoy the most. They follow him and make it clear that they want more of that.
6. He is Gay
Many fans know that he is gay, but not all know that he is not single. He was in a relationship with a TikTok user by the name of Kunno, but their relationship ended at some point. He then moved on with Osstev. Osstev is another TikTok creator and content creator, and the two appear to still be going strong with one another. They do not discuss their relationship much with anyone though, and they do prefer to maintain a certain level of privacy.
7. He Loves to Travel
The world is a place he clearly wants to see more of. He travels often, and he seems to love it. His Instagram feed is filled with travel photos from all over the world, and his fans want to see more. Hopefully, he’ll begin to travel more often as soon as he can.
8. He is Very Open About his Feelings
One thing that Samuel Lopez is good about is sharing his feelings. He is big on making sure his boyfriend feels as loved as possible, and he often shares with his fans on social media how wonderful Osstev is. He shares many photos of the two of them together, and it is obvious to everyone that he is very much in love with this young man.
9. He is Private
While he might be very open about his feelings for his boyfriend, he is very private otherwise. He doesn’t talk much about his personal life other than the occasional photo of himself with his boyfriend, and it is lovely to see a young man who values his privacy.
10. He is Close to His Sister
He shares some videos of himself with his sister online, and it’s clear that they are close. He calls her his little sister, so we assume he is the oldest. He also mentions the important lessons he’s learned in life from his mother and her wise words for him, so it’s also clear to us that he is very close to his family as a whole.