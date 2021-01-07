Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Saneh Ste. Claire

Finding love again after a big breakup can be a challenging journey, but Saneh St. Claire is ready to hit the market again. As one of the contestants on season 25 of The Bachelor, Saneh was hoping that Matt James will be the man of her dreams. Of course, winning Matt’s heart won’t be easy, but Saneh seemed ready and willing to do what it takes to win his heart. Even though the season is just getting started, Saneh was already becoming a fan favorite and it’s easy to see why. Not only is Saneh beautiful, she’s also hard working and successful. Unfortunately, however, Saneh was one of a hand full of other contestants who didn’t end up getting a rose during the first episode.  Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Saneh St. Claire.

1. She’s A Florida Native

Saneh was born and raised in St. Augustine, FL which is the oldest city in the United States. Like a true Florida girl, Saneh loves hanging out by the water and she’s very proud of her souther roots. These days, however, she is currently living in the Denver area. If she were to win the season, she would have had to think about relocating seeing as how Matt James currently lives in New York City.

2. She Loves A Good Adventure

Whoever Saneh ends up with better be the kind of person who is always down for an adventure, because Saneh definitely is. She loves to try new things and she isn’t afraid to take a few risks here and there. From swimming with sharks to hiking and kayaking, Saneh is determined to live her life to the fullest.

3. She’s A Very Active Person

Staying in good shape has always been one of Saneh’s top priorities. She loves to stay active and even ran a marathon when she was only 16-years-old. In addition to more traditional workouts, Saneh also loves to do other activities such as yoga, snowboarding, and surfing.

4. She Has a Master’s Degree

Whoever said it was impossible for a person to have it all has clearly never met someone like Saneh. In addition to her good looks and adventurous spirit, she also has the brains to match. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and leadership development from the University of Florida. She then went on to earn a master’s degree leadership management from the same school. Saneh currently works as a Senior Talent Partner. Her LinkedIn profile lists that she started the position in Janurary 2021.

5. She Likes To Travel

Saneh doesn’t just like to stay close to home when she’s being adventurous. She also likes to venture out into new territory. She loves to travel and has gotten the opportunity to visit places all over the world. Some of the countries she’s been to include South Africa and Israel.

6. She Already Loves Interacting With Bachelor Fans

Even though Saneh’s season of The Bachelor just started, she’s already building a strong relationship with fans. She loves getting the chance to interact with viewers on social media and it’s common to see her retweeting posts from people who have seen her on the show.

7. She Loves Giving Back To Others

Being compassionate is yet another thing we can add to the list of Saneh’s good qualities. She loves giving back to others and she has done lots of volunteer work over the years. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has volunteered with several organizations including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and TOPSoccer.

8. She Has A Passion For The Arts

Saneh is a creative person and she loves to express herself. An article from the St. Augustine Record, reported that Saneh attended Curtis Powell’s Summer Musical Theatre Camp for several years. During high school, she was also part of the chorus and drama programs.

9. She Was Homecoming Queen In College

On top of being pretty and successful, apparently Saneh is likable too. She was voted homecoming queen during her time at the University of Florida. Needless to say, she’s no stranger to popularity. The other girls are definitely going to have to keep an eye out for her because Saneh looks like the total package.

10. She Loves Animals

The fact that Saneh loves animals is certainly the cherry on top. It’s unclear whether or not she has any pets of her own, but she does appear to be a dog person. Her bio on Bachelor Nation also revealed that she had a pet parrot when she was younger. Hopefully her next love interest is into animals, too.

