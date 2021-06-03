Building a long-lasting career in the entertainment industry isn’t an easy thing to do. Even the most talented actors sometimes find themselves struggling to stay relevant as the years go on. Sanjay Dutt, however, has managed to build something that doesn’t come around very often. The talented Indian actor has become one of the brightest stars in his country and his resume reflects the years of hard work he’s dedicated to his craft. With well over 100 credits to his name, Sanjay is in the process of crafting a legacy that will carry on for generations and generations. What’s most impressive, however, is the fact that he’s nowhere near finished yet. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Sanjay Dutt.
1. He Comes From A Famous Family
In many ways, Sanjay becoming an actor was inevitable. Both of his parents were successful actors and Sanjay developed his own interest in the craft at an early age. His grandmother, Jaddanbai, was also a well-known writer and director before her death in the late 1940s.
2. He Is A Cancer Survivor
In the summer of 2020, Sanjay was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, and many feared that the prognosis wouldn’t be good. Miraculously, he went into remission just a few months after his diagnosis. In a statement he issued on Twitter, Sanjay said, ” I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can–the health and well-being of our family.”
3. He’s Won Several Awards
Having a family with connections in the entertainment industry has pros and cons. On one hand, it makes for easier access. On the other, there will always be people who think that everything you get will simply be because of your family. Over the years, Sanjay has proven time and time again that he deserves every opportunity that has come his way. The awards he’s won are a true reflection of that. Sanjay has brought home several awards over the years including a 2013 Stardust Award for Best Actor in Negative Role.
4. He Is A Devoted Family Man
Not only was Sanjay born into a close-knit family, but he has also made it a point to start one of his own. Sanjay has been married three times and he has a total of three children. When he isn’t busy with work, you can bet that Sanjay is spending as much time with his loved ones as he can.
6. He Has A Huge Social Media Following
Now in his early 60s, nobody would be surprised if Sanjay didn’t have a strong online presence. Surprisingly, however, he is very active on social media and he has a very large following. On Instagram, he currently has almost four million followers. On Twitter, he has more than two million followers.
7. He Is Struggled With Addiction
Things haven’t always been easy for Sanjay and he’s run into some serious speed bumps along the way. One of those speed bumps includes addiction. Sanjay told India Today, “Drug addiction is a disease which cannot be cured. Today, if I think I can smoke up a joint, I’m finished. The fear of relapse is in the first five-six months of quitting. I diverted my mind in the gym. I started feeling good with my body.”
8. He Enjoys Helping Others
As someone who has lived a privileged life, it would be easy for Sanjay to ignore the problems that ‘regular’ people deal with. However, that has never been his style. Over the years, he has used his platform to help people in need. Sanjay has done things like purchase food for underprivileged people and he has raised money for victims of natural disasters.
9. He Might Consider Writing A Book
Sanjay has lived a very interesting life and it’s definitely something that would make for a great story. In 2018, Yasser Usman released a book on Sanjay’s life titled Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy. But this might not the last time we read Sanjay’s story. In an interview with India West, he shared that he hopes to write his own story one day.
10. He Started His Own Production Company
On top of being a creator, Sanjay is also an entrepreneur. He is the founder of Sanjay Dutt Productions. The company has released several projects over the years. According to the business’ website, “SDP is also currently active and reputed for its work in core entertainment areas such as event management – popular concerts and shows, as well as talent management.”